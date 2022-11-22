the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday raises record $4.9 million for charity

DUBLIN, Ohio – Officials of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday announced today that the 47th playing of the prestigious invitational, concluded June 5, 2022, raised a record $4.9 million for charitable organizations in Central Ohio and beyond, including $4.151 million for the Memorial’s collaborating charitable partners, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Stephen and Ayesha Curry’s Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation and the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation. It is the first time the Tournament’s charitable giving total has topped the $4 million mark. Since its inception in 1976, the Memorial has eclipsed $46 million in donations to charity, with nearly $32 million going to Nationwide Children’s.

The 2022 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday marked the inaugural year in which Stephen and Ayesha Curry's Oakland-based Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation was recognized by the Tournament as a charity beneficiary. Eat. Learn. Play. will receive general support from the Memorial with a portion of the official PGA TOUR event’s charitable proceeds benefiting Nationwide Children’s Hospital programs and services that share the mission focus of Eat. Learn. Play., which includes fighting to end childhood hunger, improving literacy and access to quality education, and providing safe places for all children to play and be active. Nationwide Children’s and Eat. Learn. Play. have identified the following collaborative programs to receive designated charity funds from the 2022 Memorial: The Linden Fresh Market and Charitable Pharmacy – Linden Area Focus Program, Supporting Partnerships to Assure Ready Kids (SPARK), Reach Out and Read (ROR), and Play Strong.

“Charitable giving has been a driving force for the Memorial from its beginning,” said executive director Dan Sullivan. “We are thrilled the Tournament has been successful in growing its commitment to the local community and charity, especially the Memorial’s collaborating charitable partners, including its more than 47-year relationship with Nationwide Children’s Hospital and the tournament’s newest charity partner Eat. Learn. Play. We are also enthusiastic for the opportunity to expand that impact with the support of the tournament’s new presenting sponsor, Workday.”

“Additionally, the Memorial’s proud and long-standing history of charitable giving in central Ohio and beyond is exhibited by the Tournament’s volunteer corps, in particular the members of the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Committee and the over 2,000 Nationwide Children’s volunteers. This dedicated and selfless workforce is an essential ingredient in making the Memorial one of the top tournaments on the PGA TOUR and a must-attend event in central Ohio.”

True to the hearts of Jack and Barbara Nicklaus, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday includes as one of its primary objectives a genuine focus on charitable giving. Embodied in the Memorial’s enduring relationship with Nationwide Children’s and support of its Memorial Tournament Neonatal Intensive Care Unit - along with the Tournament’s new partnership with the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation - the support, care, and growth of children is at the center of each campaign and event these entities jointly execute.

“The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday is a signature event for Central Ohio and our hospital,” said Tim Robinson, CEO, Nationwide Children’s Hospital. “The Tournament raises much needed funds to support our mission of providing world class patient care, cutting edge research, and educating the next generation of pediatric health care providers. From caring for the most fragile newborns to addressing health equity needs, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday makes a true difference in our ability to provide the best possible outcomes for children everywhere.”

“We are very excited to make our first investments to support kids and families in and around the Columbus area,” said Chris Helfrich, CEO of Eat. Learn. Play. “We are also honored to be working alongside Nationwide Children’s Hospital, a partner that is doing incredible work across our three pillars, including food security, literacy and play equity.”

Workday, the Memorial Tournament’s new presenting sponsor—under a 10-year agreement that began with the 2022 Tournament—shares a similar tradition and dedication to philanthropic initiatives. Workday is committed to broadening the impact of its new relationship with the Memorial Tournament to support children and families through the valuable work of organizations like Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Eat. Learn. Play.

“The Memorial Tournament has long been committed to giving back to the community, which is a passion that we also share at Workday,” said Aneel Bhusri, co-founder, co-CEO, and chairman, Workday. “We were honored to be selected as presenting sponsor last year, and we look forward to many more years of working closely with Eat. Learn. Play, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, and the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation to make a positive impact on the lives of children, from Oakland to Ohio."

The 2023 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday will be held May 29 – June 4 at world-renown Muirfield Village Golf Club.