    The American Express donates $1 million in charitable contributions to local Coachella Valley organizations

  The American Express announced today a $1 million charitable donation from the proceeds of the 2022 PGA TOUR tournament to local Coachella Valley organizations. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)