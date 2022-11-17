The American Express donates $1 million in charitable contributions to local Coachella Valley organizations

LA QUINTA, Calif. – The American Express announced today a $1 million charitable donation from the proceeds of the 2022 PGA TOUR tournament to local Coachella Valley organizations, bringing the event’s all-time donation to more than $64 million since its inception in 1960 as the Palm Springs Golf Classic.

The donations were made through Impact Through Golf, the tournament’s new charitable foundation, and distributed to 37 nonprofit organizations dedicated to supporting the Coachella Valley in the areas of health and wellness, youth sports, family support, education and homelessness.

“We’re committed to backing our communities and continuing the longstanding legacy of supporting the Coachella Valley through the Impact Through Golf foundation and by enhancing the support of critical local organizations in the community," said Shiz Suzuki, Vice President Global Brand Sponsorships and Experiential Marketing at American Express.

The American Express designated funding from the 2022 event to the following charitable entities within the Coachella Valley:

Alzheimer's Association of Coachella Valley; Alzheimer's Coachella Valley; American Heart Association of Coachella Valley; Autism Society Inland Empire; Bianca Rae Foundation; Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Desert; Boys & Girls Club of Cathedral City; Boys & Girls Club of Coachella Valley; Boys & Girls Club of Palm Springs; Coachella Valley Boxing Club; Coachella Valley Rescue Mission; Desert Arc; Desert Cancer Foundation; Desert Sands Educational Foundation; First Tee - Coachella Valley; Food in Need of Distribution (F.I.N.D Food Bank); Friends of the Desert Mountains; Galilee Center; Girlfriend Factor; Habitat for Humanity of the Coachella Valley, Inc.; Hanson House; Health Assessment and Research for Communities (HARC); Hunter Lopez Memorial Scholarship Fund; JFK Foundation/Ophelia Project; Martha's Village and Kitchen; Olive Crest; OneFuture Coachella Valley; Pegasus Riding Academy; Safe Schools Desert Cities; Shay's Warriors; SongShine Foundation; THINK Together; Tools for Tomorrow; TURN Behavioral Health Services; Variety - The Children's Charity of the Desert; Volunteers in Medicine; YMCA of the Desert.

“We are thankful for the tremendous partnership with American Express as our title sponsor of this historic PGA TOUR event. Their commitment to supporting the local community is unwavering, and the Impact Through Golf foundation is honored to continue the legacy of local giving for the foreseeable future,” said Frank Marzano, Chairman of the Impact Through Golf foundation. “We also would like to recognize all our great sponsors, volunteers, host venues and fans who all play a role in helping us raise funds and make a difference in the Coachella Valley.”

The American Express is the first PGA TOUR regular season event in the continental U.S. each year and kicks off the TOUR’s West Coast swing in La Quinta, Calif. The 64th edition of The American Express will take place January 19-22, 2023. The 2023 tournament features 156 professionals and 156 amateur golfers playing a round each at PGA WEST’s Stadium Course and Nicklaus Tournament Course and La Quinta Country Club from Thursday, Jan. 19 through Saturday, Jan. 21, before playing the final round exclusively on the Stadium Course on Sunday, Jan. 22.

