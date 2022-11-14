  • IMPACT

    First Tee Celebrates 25 Years of Empowering Youth through Golf

    First Tee has grown into a preeminent youth development organization with a network of 150 chapters which will come together in celebration of this milestone Nov. 16-18 in Dallas

