Korn Ferry Tour’s Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship announces record-setting $3,316,205 charitable donation in 2022

Tournament officials announced Thursday that the 16th playing of the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, concluded August 28, 2022, at The Ohio State University Golf Club - Scarlet Course, raised a total of $3,316,205 for central Ohio charitable organizations, including $3,106,585 for pediatric cancer research and treatment at Nationwide Children’s Hospital. This marks the largest single-season charitable donation raised for the hospital in the 16-year history of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals event. It’s also the second year in a row the event has exceeded the $3 million mark. Since its inception in 2007, the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship has donated more than $22.3 million in support of the hospital’s pediatric cancer program.

“The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship is a best-in-class Korn Ferry Tour tournament in many ways – from the top-tier competition to the outstanding golf course to the fan-friendly format – but it’s the fundraising that is truly unmatched on this tour,” said John Carter, president and chief operating officer for Nationwide Financial and chairman of Champions of the Community, the host organization for the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship. “We’re also thankful for the tremendous support of our business partners, the dedication of our tournament staff and volunteers, and the willingness of our Patient Champions to share their inspiring stories.”

“The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship helps make our innovative efforts to care for children with cancer possible,” said Tim Robinson, Chief Executive Officer of Nationwide Children’s. “The tournament not only supports our patients; it also supports our research and discoveries, ultimately benefiting children with cancer all over the world. The Championship and its sponsors, volunteers and spectators make a real difference in the lives of families. Nationwide Children’s is so grateful to be part of this tremendous event.”