IMPACT
Korn Ferry Tour’s Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship announces record-setting $3,316,205 charitable donation in 2022
November 10, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- The total marks the largest single-season charitable donation raised for the hospital in the 16-year history of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals event. (Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)
Tournament officials announced Thursday that the 16th playing of the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, concluded August 28, 2022, at The Ohio State University Golf Club - Scarlet Course, raised a total of $3,316,205 for central Ohio charitable organizations, including $3,106,585 for pediatric cancer research and treatment at Nationwide Children’s Hospital. This marks the largest single-season charitable donation raised for the hospital in the 16-year history of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals event. It’s also the second year in a row the event has exceeded the $3 million mark. Since its inception in 2007, the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship has donated more than $22.3 million in support of the hospital’s pediatric cancer program.
“The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship is a best-in-class Korn Ferry Tour tournament in many ways – from the top-tier competition to the outstanding golf course to the fan-friendly format – but it’s the fundraising that is truly unmatched on this tour,” said John Carter, president and chief operating officer for Nationwide Financial and chairman of Champions of the Community, the host organization for the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship. “We’re also thankful for the tremendous support of our business partners, the dedication of our tournament staff and volunteers, and the willingness of our Patient Champions to share their inspiring stories.”
“The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship helps make our innovative efforts to care for children with cancer possible,” said Tim Robinson, Chief Executive Officer of Nationwide Children’s. “The tournament not only supports our patients; it also supports our research and discoveries, ultimately benefiting children with cancer all over the world. The Championship and its sponsors, volunteers and spectators make a real difference in the lives of families. Nationwide Children’s is so grateful to be part of this tremendous event.”Pictured left to right: Mike Boyd (Nationwide), Kip Eriksen (Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship), Tom Munson (NCHC Volunteer Vice Chairman), Val Gonzalez (NCHC Volunteer Vice Chairman), John Carter (Nationwide), Ramon Jones (Nationwide), Kirt Walker (Nationwide), Tim Robinson (Nationwide Children’s Hospital), Niki Shafer (Nationwide Children’s Hospital Foundation), Jim McCoy (Nationwide), Steve Testa (Nationwide Children’s Hospital Foundation), Randy Ford (Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship). (Courtesy)
The 2023 Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship will be the week of September 18-24, at The Ohio State University Golf Club – Scarlet Course and will be the third of four Korn Ferry Tour Finals events.
The tournament is moving to September in concert with widespread changes to the PGA TOUR’s overall schedule and qualification process. Beginning in 2023, Finals will refer to the final four events of the season, where Korn Ferry Tour members will compete for increased purses and points allocations.
The 120-player limited field* for the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship will compete over 72 holes of stroke play, with cut to the top-65 players and ties after 36 holes. Golf Channel will broadcast tournament coverage from Thursday’s opening round to the trophy presentation on Sunday.
“On behalf of HNS Sports Group and our tournament staff, I would like to thank our Board of Directors, Nationwide and all of our corporate partners, The Ohio State University Golf Club, our volunteers and central Ohio golf fans, all of whom played a role in the success of the tournament,” said Executive Director Kip Eriksen. “We know that these results take a coordinated effort from many, and we are incredibly grateful to all who donated their time, energy, and resources to help us raise funds for charitable organizations in central Ohio. We are motivated to build on this success with our 2023 tournament and are excited about the move to September dates and our status as the third of four Korn Ferry Tour Finals events.”
