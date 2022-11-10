  • IMPACT

    Korn Ferry Tour’s Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship announces record-setting $3,316,205 charitable donation in 2022

  • The total marks the largest single-season charitable donation raised for the hospital in the 16-year history of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals event. (Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)The total marks the largest single-season charitable donation raised for the hospital in the 16-year history of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals event. (Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)