The Way of the Sun

On Wednesday, PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Latinoamerica players Marty Dou, Harry Hall, Matti Schmid, Enrique Marin Santander and Armando Favela visited the school to experience the impact of the mission for themselves.

“The best part of the week for me was the K’iin Beh school visit World Wide Technology set up for us,” said PGA TOUR Latinoamerica player Armando Favela, who was making his fifth start in the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. “We went to the school to learn about a very awesome project. We visited with kids from kindergarten all the way up to high school. They had just opened the high school a day before, so it was inspiring to see what Mayakoba, World Wide Technology and their team are doing for the community.”

What is most important about the foundation are the 51 educational professionals, led by Director Raquel Mitre, who foster and promote a culture based on respect and honesty, as well as teach proper values to the students in preparation for them to become the future leaders of the community.

“Honestly, it was eye-opening, a great experience,” Favela added. “All the players had a lot of fun with the golf activities. But, most importantly, we saw the smiles of the kids. It was amazing. Raquel, the principal of the school, welcomed us with open arms and kindness. It was a great morning, which I won’t forget for a while.”

Ferrell was enamored with the day. He signed autographs, took countless video and photos, and even captured a selfie with all five of the professional golfers and then the gathered students. More impactful, Ferrell and other executives participated in Día de Muertos (Day of The Dead) ceremonies, where students educated their visitors about the importance to the Mexican culture of this Nov. 1-2 tribute to loved ones lost.