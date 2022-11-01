APGA Tour reaches landmark moment with $1 million in prize money and bonuses for 2022 season

LOS ANGELES – Officials with the Advocates Professional Golf Association (APGA) Tour, a non-profit organization with the mission to prepare African Americans and other minority golfers to compete and win at the highest level of professional golf, today announced that Farmers Insurance® has committed an additional $25,000 in prize and bonus money for the APGA Tour Farmers Insurance Fall Series Finale. This additional prize money means that for the first time in APGA Tour history prize and bonus payouts for players will reach $1 million.



“We launched the APGA Tour in 2010 thanks to a $10,000 contribution that came from Farmers Insurance. It’s fitting that we hit this truly remarkable milestone with a contribution from Farmers® 12 years later,” said APGA Tour CEO Ken Bentley. “When our 2022 season comes to a conclusion next week, we will have played 18 tournaments at PGA TOUR caliber venues. Thanks to our sponsors like Farmers, Lexus, Cisco, World Wide Technology, Mastercard, Ascension and ADP, our players have the financial support and opportunities to progress and chase their dreams in the professional game. The support of the PGA TOUR and their partners has been instrumental as well in the APGA Tour accomplishing this landmark moment.”



“Congratulations to the APGA Tour on achieving this incredible milestone in its work to grow diversity and inclusivity in the game of golf,” said Jeff Dailey, President & Chief Executive Officer, Farmers Insurance. “Farmers has been a proud supporter of the APGA Tour since its earliest beginnings, and we look forward to celebrating the ongoing success of the organization and its players at the Fall Series Finale in Tustin later this month.”



Tim O’Neal, who recently made his PGA TOUR Champions debut, was part of the first season on the APGA Tour and has seen, firsthand, the growth of the developmental circuit.



“It’s amazing to witness how the APGA Tour impacted the careers of many young minority golfers,” O’Neal said. “For young players of all backgrounds, golf is such a difficult profession as the costs of equipment, travel, and tournament entries often far exceed the amount of money a golfer can earn on mini-tours. With the resources the APGA Tour is now providing, along with the purses and prize money associated with APGA Tour events, minority players are going to have a lot more opportunities to play top-level venues while earning an income that can better support their ability to improve their game and achieve their dreams.”



For the second consecutive year, Farmers Insurance teamed up with APGA Tour to stage the APGA Tour Farmers Insurance Fall Series. The series expanded from three events to four in 2022, with tournaments taking place in the greater St. Louis, Philadelphia, Houston, and Los Angeles areas. The APGA Tour Farmers Insurance Fall Series was designed to further the APGA Tour’s mission of bringing greater diversity to the game of golf and to provide additional playing and earning opportunities to APGA Tour players.

Tournaments in the APGA Tour Farmers Insurance Fall Series:



• Sept. 7-9 – APGA Tour at Glen Echo Country Club, St. Louis, MO.

Winner: Brad Adamonis

• Sept. 19-21 – APGA Tour Valley Forge, Blue Bell, PA.

Winner: Marcus Byrd

• Oct. 25-26 – APGA Tour at Kingwood Forest Golf Club, Houston, TX.

Winner: Kamaiu Johnson

• Nov. 8-10 – APGA Tour Farmers Insurance Fall Series Finale Tustin Ranch, CA, will increase from a $30,000 to a $45,000 purse

Winner: TBD

The APGA Tour Farmers Insurance Fall Series will now also feature a $30,000 bonus pool (increased from $20,000) that pays the player with the most points from the four-event series.



2022 tournament schedule along with purses for each event and bonus money distributed ...