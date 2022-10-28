Michigan State’s Troy Taylor II leads initial APGA 2022-2023 Collegiate Ranking

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – APGA Tour officials today announced the initial APGA Collegiate Ranking for the 2022-2023 season with Michigan State University’s Troy Taylor II holding the top spot. The APGA Collegiate Ranking was announced in October 2020 through a partnership between the PGA TOUR and the APGA Tour.

Eligible players are black golfers from NCAA Division I or II programs – including HBCUs – who exhaust a minimum of four years of college eligibility. The APGA Collegiate Ranking is based on players’ Golfstat adjusted scoring average, designed to evaluate the top players positioned to qualify for APGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament access.

Taylor II holds the top position in the standings while Howard University teammates Gregory Odom and Everett Whiten Jr. rank second and third, respectively. Whiten Jr. was No. 2 in the standings late last season before opting to utilize his final year of eligibility this season. The Class of 2023 Ranking includes Golfstat-ranked college tournaments played in Fall 2021, Spring 2022, Fall 2022 and Spring 2023.

The top five players in the final APGA Collegiate Ranking will receive:

• Scholarship access to APGA TOUR events through the remainder of the 2023 APGA Tour season

• Scholarship access into the Korn Ferry Qualifying School for the 2024 season

• The final No. 1-ranked player will receive a sponsor exemption into the 2023 REX Hospital Open on the Korn Ferry Tour

• Additionally, the No. 1 player as of November 18, 2022, will receive an exemption to play in the APGA Farmers Insurance® Invitational as an amateur at Torrey Pines in January 2023

Rankings as of October 5, 2022