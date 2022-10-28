-
Michigan State’s Troy Taylor II leads initial APGA 2022-2023 Collegiate Ranking
October 28, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- Michigan State University’s Troy Taylor II holds the top spot in the initial APGA Collegiate Ranking for the 2022-2023. (Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – APGA Tour officials today announced the initial APGA Collegiate Ranking for the 2022-2023 season with Michigan State University’s Troy Taylor II holding the top spot. The APGA Collegiate Ranking was announced in October 2020 through a partnership between the PGA TOUR and the APGA Tour.
Eligible players are black golfers from NCAA Division I or II programs – including HBCUs – who exhaust a minimum of four years of college eligibility. The APGA Collegiate Ranking is based on players’ Golfstat adjusted scoring average, designed to evaluate the top players positioned to qualify for APGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament access.
Taylor II holds the top position in the standings while Howard University teammates Gregory Odom and Everett Whiten Jr. rank second and third, respectively. Whiten Jr. was No. 2 in the standings late last season before opting to utilize his final year of eligibility this season. The Class of 2023 Ranking includes Golfstat-ranked college tournaments played in Fall 2021, Spring 2022, Fall 2022 and Spring 2023.
The top five players in the final APGA Collegiate Ranking will receive:
• Scholarship access to APGA TOUR events through the remainder of the 2023 APGA Tour season
• Scholarship access into the Korn Ferry Qualifying School for the 2024 season
• The final No. 1-ranked player will receive a sponsor exemption into the 2023 REX Hospital Open on the Korn Ferry Tour
• Additionally, the No. 1 player as of November 18, 2022, will receive an exemption to play in the APGA Farmers Insurance® Invitational as an amateur at Torrey Pines in January 2023
Rankings as of October 5, 2022
Rank Player University Rounds Adj. Avg. (in relation to par) 1 Troy Taylor II Michigan State 46 0.79 2 Gregory Odom Howard 38 1.19 3 Everett Whiten Jr. Howard 35 1.74 4 Joel Basakaine Livingstone 27 3.81 5 Patrick Jean-Pierre Florida A&M 37 4.22 6 Gary Bullard Army 21 5.84 7 Troy Stribling Florida A&M 22 6.39 8 Thabang Moephuli Maryland Eastern Shore 30 6.78 9 Edrine Okong Howard 32 7.84 10 Adric Kimbrough Alabama A&M 12 14.42 11 Cameron Speights Johnson C. Smith 12 16.01• Any player who wants to be removed from the list because they have decided to come back and complete their last year of eligibility needs to inform the APGA no later than April 15
• Players interested in opting into the program can register here: https://registrations.pgatourhq.com/forms/apga/
• A player must complete a tournament in each of the last three semesters (Spring 2022, Fall 2022 and Spring 2023) to be eligible for the APGA Collegiate Rankings top five benefits
Full rankings will be updated monthly at https://www.apgatour.org/apga-collegiate-ranking. At the end of the 2022-23 season, APGA Tour officials will determine the minimum number of rounds to qualify.
