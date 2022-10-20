  • IMPACT

    Second annual NEPA Invitational hosted by PGA TOUR player Brandon Matthews raises $100,000 for charity

  • Brandon Matthews presents Brittany Pagnotti of the Scranton Area Community Foundation with a $100,000 donation during the NEPA Invitational. (Courtesy)Brandon Matthews presents Brittany Pagnotti of the Scranton Area Community Foundation with a $100,000 donation during the NEPA Invitational. (Courtesy)