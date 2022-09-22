TGR Foundation announces relaunch of the TGR Learning Lab

-
-
IMPACT
TGR Foundation announces relaunch of the TGR Learning LabThe relaunch is a celebration of TGR Foundation’s programs and impact following an extensive renovation of its flagship TGR Learning Lab in Anaheim.
-
September 22, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- September 22, 2022
-
Impact
TGR Foundation launches revamped Learning Lab
ANAHEIM, Ca. – As the 2022 school year begins, TGR Foundation is excited to celebrate the relaunch of the flagship TGR Learning Lab in Anaheim. Following an extensive renovation, TGR Foundation welcomes its robust community of students, educators and supporters back to the 35,000 square foot campus.
With the relaunch, the TGR Learning Lab has been transformed, from its layout to its technology and programming. New additions to the Learning Lab include:
• Classrooms outfitted with new technology including Boxlight touchscreen monitors, a podcast studio, multimedia creative resources, laptops and more.
• The Makerspace Lab with access to 3D printers and laser cutters along with adjustable and mobile workstations modeled after modern professional shared spaces.
• Expanded curricula to align with modern careers including “Intro to Cybersecurity”, “Podcasting 101”, “Multimedia 101”, “Forensic Biotechnology”, “Computer Science with Raspberry Pi” and “Let’s Build a Drone”.
• A remodeled café and lounge designed to inspire a college-like environment.
• New interior graphics with encouraging messaging for students to “follow their passions”, “dream without limits” and “be a champion” in addition to an 80-foot mural of Tiger’s 2019 Masters championship moment.The TGR Learning Lab has helped thousands of 5th through 12th grade students to date. (TGR Foundation)
The TGR Learning Lab was developed from Tiger’s vision to create a safe space for youth in the community he grew up in. The facility first opened its doors in 2006.
“We built the Learning Lab to be a safe space for the students in our community to learn and grow,” said Woods. “With the relaunch, we are excited to have an inspiring space for future generations of students chase after their dreams.”
Each class at the TGR Learning Lab provides exposure to college and career pathways with the knowledge and skills needed for success. The core of TGR Foundation’s educational programming is to provide students with opportunities to discover their passions, access quality education, learn new skills and gain the ongoing support needed to thrive in school and life.
Designed to meet the needs of students from under-represented communities while inspiring them to dream big, the TGR Learning Lab has helped thousands of 5th through 12th grade students to date.
-
-