TGR Foundation announces relaunch of the TGR Learning Lab

ANAHEIM, Ca. – As the 2022 school year begins, TGR Foundation is excited to celebrate the relaunch of the flagship TGR Learning Lab in Anaheim. Following an extensive renovation, TGR Foundation welcomes its robust community of students, educators and supporters back to the 35,000 square foot campus.

With the relaunch, the TGR Learning Lab has been transformed, from its layout to its technology and programming. New additions to the Learning Lab include:

• Classrooms outfitted with new technology including Boxlight touchscreen monitors, a podcast studio, multimedia creative resources, laptops and more.

• The Makerspace Lab with access to 3D printers and laser cutters along with adjustable and mobile workstations modeled after modern professional shared spaces.

• Expanded curricula to align with modern careers including “Intro to Cybersecurity”, “Podcasting 101”, “Multimedia 101”, “Forensic Biotechnology”, “Computer Science with Raspberry Pi” and “Let’s Build a Drone”.

• A remodeled café and lounge designed to inspire a college-like environment.

• New interior graphics with encouraging messaging for students to “follow their passions”, “dream without limits” and “be a champion” in addition to an 80-foot mural of Tiger’s 2019 Masters championship moment.