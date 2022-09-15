  • IMPACT

    WGA Caddie Academy awarded $125,000 from PGA TOUR to support programming that reaches underserved and underrepresented youth

    Korn Ferry Tour’s NV5 Invitational wins inaugural PGA TOUR Charity Challenge

  • The Western Golf Association (WGA) Caddie Academy was selected by the NV5 Invitational as the charitable beneficiary of the inaugural PGA TOUR Charity Challenge. (Getty Images)The Western Golf Association (WGA) Caddie Academy was selected by the NV5 Invitational as the charitable beneficiary of the inaugural PGA TOUR Charity Challenge. (Getty Images)