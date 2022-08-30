  • INCLUSION

    Presidents Cup announces $25,000 donations to each HBCU team competing in Charlie Sifford Centennial Cup

    PGA TOUR contributes $25,000 to Dr. Charles L. Sifford Scholarship in honor of year-long Centennial celebration

  Six HBCU teams will compete in the inaugural Charlie Sifford Centennial Cup at Quail Hollow Club.