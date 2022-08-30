Presidents Cup announces $25,000 donations to each HBCU team competing in Charlie Sifford Centennial Cup

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina – At a welcome reception for the six teams competing in the inaugural Charlie Sifford Centennial Cup at Quail Hollow Club, the Presidents Cup announced that each participating men’s golf program will receive a $25,000 donation from the event. In addition, the PGA TOUR announced a $25,000 contribution to the Dr. Charles L. Sifford Scholarship, which helps fund college costs for students who attend a Historically Black College and University (HBCU), or for minority students focusing their education on a golf management program. The announcement comes on the heels of a 2022 campaign in which the TOUR has honored Dr. Sifford’s legacy through a number of initiatives at events spanning the country.

The Charlie Sifford Centennial Cup is presented by Bridgestone, Citi, Cognizant and Nucor.

The Charlie Sifford Centennial Cup will feature host Johnson C. Smith University and five other HBCUs competing in a Presidents Cup-format exhibition on Monday, August 29, at Quail Hollow. Howard University, Florida A&M University, Alabama State University and Texas Southern University are the four Division I HBCU teams to qualify, while Livingstone College qualified as the top Division II HBCU program during the 2021-22 season. The qualifying schools were solidified via the Golfstat Ranking in May.

“On behalf of the Presidents Cup, we are thrilled to announce today’s donations to these tremendous HBCU programs ahead of what should be an exciting, first-of-its-kind event at Quail Hollow Club,” said 2022 Presidents Cup Chair Johno Harris. “Since day one, the goal for the Charlie Sifford Centennial Cup has been to create a showcase opportunity for these talented student-athletes, while honoring Dr. Sifford and his impact on our community and the professional sports landscape.”