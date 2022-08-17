  • IMPACT

    Dominion Energy Charity Classic and First Tee Greater Richmond to partner on River City Collegiate Classic

    Truist to serve as Presenting Sponsor of new HBCU golf tournament

  • The inaugural River City Collegiate Classic will take place this October 23-25 at Belmont Golf Course and The Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)The inaugural River City Collegiate Classic will take place this October 23-25 at Belmont Golf Course and The Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)