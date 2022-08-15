REACH Riverside, Purpose Built Communities transforming Northeast Wilmington area

“Riverside did well for some time,” said Tom Humphrey, Wilmington Country Club Tournament Committee Chairman for the 2022 BMW Championship. “If you look at the history, the Riverside area was a nice residential community for veterans and their families. But, over time, people began leaving the area and it became a very poor community. They were not getting the resources they needed.”

While a lot of good folks have tried a lot of things to help over time, Humphrey insists it’s not a problem easily solved with money alone.

“Somehow, some way, you have to touch the community and build it within,” Humphrey said. “Sometimes that’s very difficult, because there is a lot of skepticism and doubt.”

For nearly a decade now, Humphrey has served on the Board at a Wilmington Charter School, East Side Charter. With it being a part of a low-income area, he witnesses first-hand the challenges those children and families face in that environment.

A few years ago, Humphrey was given the opportunity to serve as the Wilmington Country Club Tournament Chairman. Enthusiastically, he accepted.

“It occurred to me one day early in the process how wonderful it was that the PGA TOUR was coming to Delaware,” Humphrey said. “It’s a very big thing, as you can imagine. Nothing like this has ever really come to the state before. The Governor, Mayor – everyone is just really excited about it.

“But it’s so much more than the PGA TOUR’s BMW Championship being contested in Delaware.”

After hearing a speech given by Tom Cousins on what he did to revitalize the East Lake community in Atlanta, home of the season-ending TOUR Championship, Humphrey found Cousins’ vision compelling and inspiring. From that, the REACH Riverside Development Project was born (REACH is an acronym for Redevelopment, Education and Community Health).