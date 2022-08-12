Butterfield Bermuda Championship partners with the Advocates Professional Golf Association to host new tournament this October

SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda — The Butterfield Bermuda Championship is pleased to announce the introduction of a new annual event, the Butterfield Bermuda APGA Championship, in conjunction with the Advocates Professional Golf Association (APGA) and the PGA TOUR.

The Butterfield Bermuda APGA Championship, the first international event of its kind, will be hosted at the same golf course as the PGA TOUR’s official event, the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, will be home to the APGA Tour event this October 11-12. The event is sponsored by the Bermuda Tourism Authority, Butterfield, The Hamilton Princess and Beach Club and Life and Annuity Services (LAS).

The APGA was created in 2010 as a non-profit organization and aims to bring greater diversity to the game of golf by putting on tournaments, player development programs and mentoring programs. The Butterfield Bermuda APGA Championship will celebrate inclusion and provide minority individuals with an equal opportunity to compete at the highest level.

APGA Tour CEO Ken Bentley, said: “We are thankful to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship team and the Bermuda Tourism Authority for providing our players and our Tour with this opportunity. In addition to having the chance to compete, we are also excited to connect our players with the PGA TOUR throughout the week while showcasing what makes Bermuda an incredible destination and spreading the message of equality and inclusion.”

BTA Interim CEO, Tracy Berkeley, said: “The BTA is thrilled to have partnered with APGA to bring this new annual golfing event to Bermuda. We believe strongly in the APGA’s overarching goal of bringing more diversity to golf and look forward to sharing our island with a new audience of golf enthusiasts.”

The field will be comprised of 18 of the top APGA Tour players, based on the final 2022 APGA Tour Lexus Cup standings, and three local Bermudians who will have a chance to earn their spot during the local qualifier at Port Royal Golf Course. Players will compete for a purse of $60,000 making it the fourth largest on the APGA Tour.

The tournament welcomes the public to come out and show their support. It is free to attend, and you do not require a ticket. Local Bermudian golfer, Daniel Augustus, regularly plays in APGA events and has previously performed well. He currently holds the #8 ranking in the APGA Lexus Cup Standings and will likely therefore compete in the tournament.