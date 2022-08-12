  • INCLUSION

    Butterfield Bermuda Championship partners with the Advocates Professional Golf Association to host new tournament this October

  • The Butterfield Bermuda APGA Championship will be hosted October 11-12 at Port Royal Golf Course. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)The Butterfield Bermuda APGA Championship will be hosted October 11-12 at Port Royal Golf Course. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)