First Tee Leadership Summit in partnership with PGA TOUR Superstore kicks off at West Creek Ranch in Montana

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. and ATLANTA – The second-annual First Tee Leadership Summit in partnership with PGA TOUR Superstore has kicked off at PGA TOUR Superstore Chairman and First Tee Board Member Arthur M. Blank's West Creek Ranch in Montana.

First Tee , a youth development organization that helps kids and teens build their strength of character through golf, and PGA TOUR Superstore is once again holding the summit for 40 teenagers from across the country. Twenty of the selected youths have been participating in the first week from August 1-5, and 20 others will attend from August 8-12.

To start week one, the teens heard from Michael Vick via zoom on “The Power of Decision Making” as well as Lodge Grass Basketball Coach Josh Stewart on using sport as a vehicle for change.

The First Tee Leadership Summit is designed to strengthen leadership skills through dynamic outdoor and team-building activities with the intended purpose of personal growth, education and coming together to make a difference. Daily leadership themes include Building Authentic Relationships, Growing through Challenge, and Building Positive Self Identity.

Set in the unforgettable backdrop of West Creek Ranch, the Summit gives teens the opportunity to participate in outdoor activities including golf, fly fishing, yoga, meditation, horseback riding, archery, whitewater rafting and hiking. The teens are encouraged to apply their learnings through these activities for hands-on professional and personal development.

“As we begin the second-annual summit this week, we can already see the transformative experience taking place for these remarkable teens,” said Dick Sullivan, President & CEO, PGA TOUR Superstore. “We are thankful to be a part of such a meaningful and impactful event for these motivated teenagers.”

“We honored to host this meaningful week for these participants who will learn skills to take with them for the rest of their lives,” added Greg McLaughlin, First Tee CEO. “PGA TOUR Superstore is supporting our mission and we thank Arthur Blank for his commitment to our country’s youth.”

Professional golfer Shasta Averyhardt will be featured the second week. Shasta is scheduled to speak about pursing your passion and understanding that while your journey may not be a straight path, to embrace the learnings along the way.

At the conclusion of the Summit, four students will be selected for the First Tee College Scholarship Program and will receive financial support as well as access to mentorship and professional development opportunities throughout their four-year collegiate experience.

To be eligible for the Summit, teens participated in a five-week Leadership Series that was hosted at PGA TOUR Superstore locations across the country this spring. Teens also completed applications and were selected based on character-driving criteria. The diverse group of selected participants – 24 young women and 16 young men – on average have spent seven years in the First Tee program and their average GPA is 3.85.

For more than a decade, PGA TOUR Superstore and Arthur Blank have championed First Tee’s mission through charitable and in-kind donations across the country. In September 2020, PGA TOUR Superstore announced a new grant that will help First Tee reach more youth across the U.S. and strengthen its curriculum for teenage participants, including the development of the Leadership Series, Summit and scholarships.

The Leadership Summit is one of several national opportunities provided by First Tee Headquarters to inspire and equip teens on a deeper level as they progress through the program and toward higher education opportunities.

