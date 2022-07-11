Stephen Gallacher joins OCEANTEE for beach clean at Genesis Scottish Open

Stephen Gallacher , Mackenzie Hughes and children from the Stephen Gallacher Foundation have all been supporting the DP World Tour's Green Drive at this week's Genesis Scottish Open , taking part in a beach clean as part of the OCEANTEE Sustainability Series.

The stunning 13th is the signature hole at The Renaissance Club and Gallacher and company headed down to the adjacent beach to help the Marine Conservation Society conduct an analysis of the shoreline waste.

The data collated from the beach clean will be added to a national database that helps the charity understand ocean pollution.

The Marine Conservation Society also carried out an education session for the children before heading to the beach for the first of five sustainability activations that OCEANTEE will deliver at DP World Tour tournaments in the coming year to educate fans on important sustainability topics.