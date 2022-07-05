  • IMPACT

    Seventy-eight First Tee teens selected for PGA TOUR Champions' PURE Insurance Championship Impacting First Tee at Pebble Beach

    Golf legend Jack Nicklaus, Golf Channel’s Damon Hack, and PGA TOUR players, including First Tee alum Austin Smotherman and Cameron Champ, surprise teens with an invitation to the event

