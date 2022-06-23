Charlie Sifford on his first TOUR win

Editor’s note: The following is Chapter 15 of Just Let Me Play: The Story of Charlie Sifford, The First Black PGA Golfer by Charlie Sifford with James Gullo and published courtesy of the Sifford family. The book in its entirety is available for purchase here . It is also available in Audible, Kindle and paperback.

I didn't want to be a survivor on the TOUR my whole career. I wanted to be a winner. As the sixties went by, I saw that they were taking my career right along with them and I would have to make my move right away if I was going to take my game up a notch. I had won at Long Beach in 1957 and in a couple of smaller tournaments like the Puerto Rico Open, but I had yet to win a big, four-round tournament against a full field of the PGA's finest. That became my goal.

A very simple line cuts neatly through the roster of touring professionals. It's the line that separates those who win tournaments from those who play well but always come up short. I saw it happen every week out there-one guy would have the will to come out on top. Maybe the greatest example I ever witnessed of this was the 1964 U.S. Open at Congressional when Ken Venturi withstood terrible heat and shot two incredible rounds on the last day to win. I was in the top 15 going into that last day and could have made a run for it, but I wound up shooting a pair of 77s in that blistering sun and humidity. Hell, I just wanted to get out of there without fainting dead away on the golf course.

I realized that I was going to have to rise up over all of the petty bullshit that I encountered as a matter of course and put it out of my mind if I wanted to win. Nobody was going to do 148 it for me or magically make the conditions perfect for me. It became my goal to win a tournament before I was through. I wanted to jump over that line into the elite group of winners. I wanted there to be no doubt in anybody's mind that I belonged with the best golfers, and a win would be something that nobody could take away from me.

I knew a lot was at stake if I won a big one. I wanted it for all of the black kids who didn't know that black men could play pro golf. I wanted them to see a black man holding up that big winner's check, and I wanted it for my wife and family who had stood by me for so long. Most of all I wanted it for myself. Coming out on top would be my personal vindication for all of the miles I'd driven and all of the hardships I'd withstood.

Week after week I saw how hard it was to get that first big win on the tour. I came in second a few times and in the top five many times, but there was a big difference between number two and number one. Winning took something special, an ability to rise up to the challenge of the course and block out all of the distractions on and off the golf course. It took near-perfect concentration down the stretch and mistake-free golf in the clutch moments when the other guys were breathing down your neck.

It also took a winning attitude, which I hadn't allowed myself to have since I stopped playing on the Negro circuit. In order to survive in my early years on the tour I had developed some bad habits. Instead of having a killer instinct when I was within striking distance of the leaders, I made myself play safe time and again. Shooting right at the pins on every hole is the aggressive thing to do, but it's also the road that leads to disaster. You miss a few of those greens and wind up with double-bogies and you're out of there.

I was always too aware that if I messed up and was too aggressive I could put myself out of the tournament and way down in the money. I approached every single shot as if it were the difference between earning enough money to keep me on the tour another week or packing my bags and heading home. That is certainly not a winning attitude, but it was what I needed to survive. It would have crushed me if I had fallen so far down on the money list that I lost my card or had to requalify.

Although I wouldn't say that things exactly softened up out there on the tour, it did seem to ·get a little easier as the late sixties rolled around. For one thing, I finally had some black friends to share the time with. Pete Brown, who grew up in Jackson, Mississippi, and Rafe Botts, a young guy from Washington, D.C., came onto the tour in 1964 after I signed both of their approved tournament player's applications.

Pete and Rafe were big, strapping guys with terrific games. Pete was good enough to win a satellite tournament, the 1964 Waco Turner Open in Ardmore, Oklahoma. Rafe used to caddy for President Eisenhower in Washington before becoming one of the best amateurs on the black circuit. I met him at a UGA tournament and brought him out to California to play in 1959. By 1964 he was ready to try the TOUR.

Those guys were as broke and hungry as I was when I started, and they used to drive with me in my car from tournament to tournament. I introduced them to my network of contacts, showed them how things worked on the TOUR, and tried to smooth the way for them as best I could. If nothing else, we had each other to talk to when some kind of racial crap was thrown at us, and it helped me enormously. Just seeing those guys playing professional golf made me feel that what I had been through was worthwhile and that I had managed to open the doors for them and other black golfers who were coming up.

Which is not to say that their lives were easy and free of prejudice. Pete and Rafe and all the guys who followed them have all gotten their share of bad treatment and meanness from people in tournaments. They played off and on through the seventies and struggled to keep their cards, and they both come out now for senior tournaments. Guards and tournament officials still stop them and ask whom they're caddying for, which continues to be a fact of life if you're a black professional.

Time was helping to break down the resistance to my playing on the white TOUR, but then I wasn't getting any younger either. I was fast approaching 45 when the 1967 season started, and there were young guys out there like George Archer and Lee Trevino to whom I was giving away 15 to 20 years.

You don't bounce back quite as fast from a sore back or a strained muscle when you're 45, and those golf courses seem to get a little longer every year when you're out there walking. You see those young bucks out there hitting 280-yard drives and practicing all day long and you wonder if the game might be about to pass you by. I knew that if I didn't win soon it might never happen. There just aren't a lot of guys pushing 50 who can keep their game together for four straight days to win tournaments.

But by 1967 at least it didn't feel like I was walking into the enemy camp every single time I showed up somewhere to play golf. People were nicer to me and I started to relax and play better. I also had a brand-new reason to play well-on August 28, 1966, my wife delivered a baby boy. Craig Leslie Sifford, our second son, came at a time when Charles, Jr., was 18 years old and about to move out of the house. I suddenly had my work cut out for me all over again with this new mouth to feed.

Whatever the factors were, I started to play a lot better and more confidently as the 1967 season progressed. I was knocking on the door of the leaders nearly every month, and the money started falling into place. I made $1,600 in Tucson with an eighth-place finish in February and followed it up at the end of March with $5,300 and a fifth-place finish in Greensboro. Every couple of weeks I would put up a big number like a 67 that would put me in the running. By the first of August I had made over $22,000, which was by far the best year I'd ever had on the tour.

For once I didn't have to worry about every penny I might lose if I made a bad shot, and for the first time in years I found myself really enjoying the game. I had somehow managed to tame my savage hook and keep the ball on line. I don't know if I was playing better because I was more relaxed or was more relaxed because I was playing better. It's a chicken-and-egg thing, I guess, but all I knew was that it felt awfully good.

On Monday, August 14, I left from Firestone in Akron, Ohio, after finishing 18th at ·the American Golf Classic, and headed for Hartford. I liked playing in Hartford. I had friends there, the Duvals, with whom I stayed every year, and I liked the Wethers-field Country Club course where they played the tournament. At 6,568 yards, the course wasn't particularly long and was well suited to my game. I always finished in the money there, and the way I was playing I knew that I could leave in a week with another big check in my pocket. The purse was $100,000, with $20,000 of it going to the winner, which in those days was about as good as the money got on the tour.

They had a good field for the tournament, the brightest name being Gary Player, who was coming back to the Tour after a month spent at home in South Africa. Art Wall returned to defend his championship, and guys like Al Geiberger, Frank Beard, Chi Chi, Harold Henning, and Julius Boros were touted as having a shot at the ring. Lee Trevino was a rookie who had finished fifth at the U.S. Open at Baltusrol in June, and he showed his stuff by shooting a 31 on the front nine the first day.

Scoring was made even easier that week because they'd been having trouble with the grass and were allowing free drops whenever your ball landed in a bad patch of grass. You give a pro the opportunity to improve his lie and he's going to hit that green practically every time. We were gonna have a shootout that week.

Gary Player was true to form on the first day with a sweet 65 that was 6-under par. Right behind him were Terry Dill with 66 and Trevino and another rookie named Bob Lunn with 67s. I shot a 69 that included an eagle on the 14th hole. I should have known right then that that hole would be my best friend all week. It was a reachable 497 yards and I sank about a 20-foot putt to eagle it. Number 17 was a tough par 3 that I bogied, and then I came right back to birdie the 18th. I finished tied for fifth place with about a dozen other guys.

I slipped to a 70 on the second day, and if you had told me that I was in a position to win the tournament I would have thought you were nuts, because Dave Hill came out and shot one of the best competitive rounds of golf ever played. He put up a 61 that day that could have been a 60 if he had dropped a 10-footer on the 18th green. It was a hot, still day where it was easy to score on the course and most of the top guys broke 69. Gary Player's 69 kept him in second place, and Terry Dill had a 68 to stay close. Doug Ford put up a 67 that launched him into fourth place, a stroke ahead of Trevino.

I was suddenly six strokes off the lead in about 15th place, and I was going to have to do a lot better than one-under to catch up with those thoroughbreds. Once again I had scored on the 14th hole with a two-putt birdie but got beat up by that long, par-3 17th. I played a 3-iron into it and missed the green and wound up with another bogie.

Saturday was a crucial round for me. I had made the cut easily and was 3-under par, but I had had a tendency in prior years to blow up on either Saturday or Sunday. Maybe I lost my concentration a little after I knew that I would finish in the money but felt that I was so far down that I didn't have a chance at the lead. I would then shoot a high score that would take me out of the tournament for good and leave me no chance for a Sunday comeback.