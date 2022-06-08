Women's Golf Day in partnership with RBC hosts business leaders for Toronto event

Thousands of people around the world gathered today wearing red and white to join the 7th annual Women’s Golf Day (WGD) celebration, which takes place every year on the first Tuesday in June. Over 80 countries from Japan to Gambia hosted events. This morning, Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), a global partner of Women’s Golf Day, hosted the inaugural WGD RBC Toronto event, which took place at the historic Scarboro Golf and Country Club in Toronto, Canada. The Women's Golf Day movement includes more than 1,000 events in over 80 countries and celebrates women and girls learning valuable skills that will empower them on and off the golf course.

With a shared vision of advancing the game of golf for women, RBC recently announced their support of WGD, a global network of women dedicated to supporting golf and one another in the pursuit of excellence in the game. The WGD RBC Toronto event included a panel discussion moderated by Lindsay Hamilton of SportsCentre. Panelists included Shannon Cole, VP RBC Brand Management; Elisa Gaudet, Founder of Women’s Golf Day; and Lorie Kane, Canadian Golf Hall of Fame Member. Guests weathered the rain to enjoy either a 9-hole game or a golf clinic, as well as a club fitting experience from Callaway Golf and networking opportunities with leading golf industry professionals.

"We were thrilled to partner with Women's Golf Day for the launch of the inaugural WGD RBC Toronto event and to further our commitment to supporting women in sports," said Shannon Cole, Vice-President, Brand Marketing, RBC. "WGD's passion for championing the advancement of women in golf is inspiring, and we are excited to be joining their incredible global network."

“This was such a joyous occasion for everyone who took part,” commented Elisa Gaudet, founder of Women’s Golf Day. “It was the perfect example of how golf can unite women through golf, irrespective of their playing experience. This year, by partnering with like-minded organizations who see the value of women’s golf, we are inspired and look forward to seeing what we can accomplish collectively.”

Additionally, event participants received complimentary tickets, courtesy of Golf Canada, to the RBC Canadian Open taking place from June 6-12 at the iconic St. George's Golf and Country Club in Etobicoke.

"Scarboro Golf and Country Club is thrilled to host the Toronto event for Women's Golf Day and to partner with RBC and WGD on this amazing initiative," said Carol-Ann Goering, Chief Operating Officer at Scarboro Golf and Country Club. "Our Club aims to engage a diverse community of golfers and we couldn't be more excited to welcome the WGD network this June."

RBC is a proud supporter of women's golf on both the professional and grassroots level, demonstrated through longstanding sponsorships including Team Canada; CP Women's Open; RBC PGA Scramble; and RBC Community Junior Golf. RBC is also the official financial services partner of golfers on the LPGA TOUR including world no. 9 Brooke Henderson, Alena Sharp and Morgan Pressel.