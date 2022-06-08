  • IMPACT

    Women's Golf Day in partnership with RBC hosts business leaders for Toronto event

    Scarboro Golf Club Hosts June 7 WGD Event Featuring WGHOF Member Dame Laura Davies, Canadian HOF Player Lorie Kane, WGD Founder Elisa Gaudet and RBC Executive Shannon Cole

  • The RBC Canadian Open takes place this week at iconic St. George&apos;s Golf and Country Club. (Courtesy of Jason Livy)The RBC Canadian Open takes place this week at iconic St. George's Golf and Country Club. (Courtesy of Jason Livy)