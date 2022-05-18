  • IMPACT

    ‘Pros For A Purpose’ player ticketing initiative supporting AT&T Byron Nelson, Charles Schwab Challenge charities

  • At last week’s AT&T Byron Nelson, over $20,000 was raised for the tournament charity through the new initiative. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)At last week’s AT&T Byron Nelson, over $20,000 was raised for the tournament charity through the new initiative. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)