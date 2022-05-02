-
IMPACT
‘One of the most impactful things we will do’
Walking For Kids Foundation beneficiary of fundraiser at Roger Rowe School, attended by Stacy and Charley Hoffman’s daughters
May 02, 2022
By Doug Milne , PGATOUR.COM
One of life’s greatest assurances is that, as individuals, we possess the ability to lead by example and make a positive impact on others. Since first setting foot on PGA TOUR ground at the then-Deutsche Bank Championship during the inaugural FedExCup Playoffs season in 2007, D.J. Gregory has been making inspirational marks on everyone he encounters. Some he knows, many he doesn’t.
For the past 15 years, Gregory, who was born with cerebral palsy and today walks with a cane, has raised well over $1 million dollars for children facing physical limitations. All funds are managed through his Walking For Kids Foundation.
The endeavor has opened countless doors for youngsters who desire to achieve more in life, despite limitations. But, beyond the funds he raises by walking every hole of every round of every TOUR event with a pre-determined player, Gregory more importantly raises hope and determination for people from all walks and stages of life to pursue – and achieve – their dreams.
“If I can achieve the very thing doctors told my parents I would not be able to achieve, why can’t anyone,” Gregory said. “My parents were told that, because of my condition, I would never walk. That just wasn’t a diagnosis we were willing to accept.”
Never one to back down from a challenge, Gregory walks today with both unique style and grace. A result of that inspiring achievement came earlier this season when he was surprised with the PGA TOUR Courage Award, given to an individual associated with the TOUR who has defied personal odds and emerged victorious.
When players, their families and even spectators see Gregory and learn of his story, most cannot help but want more of him in their lives. If nothing else, there is a desire to capture that pixie dust of his determination and impressive attitude to share with others.
With assistance from four-time PGA TOUR winner, Charley Hoffman, and his wife, Stacy, Gregory was provided the opportunity to share his message at their children’s San Diego school in person a few months ago.Charley and Stacy Hoffman hosted DJ Gregory at their children's school to share his message. (Courtesy of Stacy Hoffman)
His message of hope and determination resonated so remarkably well with students that they felt compelled to spread Gregory’s message as a way of helping make a positive impact on others. When third and fifth graders can be genuinely inspired to foster positive change, somebody’s doing something right.
“D.J. came and spoke with the third and fifth graders during the week of the Farmers Insurance Open,” said Stacy Hoffman. “His story made such an impact on the fifth graders that they wanted to do something to give back to his Walking For Kids Foundation.”
With support from teachers, on April 29th, the fifth grade hosted a K-4th grade “Jog-A-Thon,” which they renamed “Achieve-A-Thon.” The students were given a 30-minute time slot to run/walk as many laps around the school track as they could. Over the next two weeks, students will work to collect donations for Gregory’s foundation.
“The PGA TOUR has given Charley and I so many amazing opportunities,” said Stacy Hoffman. “But, sharing DJ and his Walking For Kids Foundation with our girls' school will likely be one of the most impactful things we will do.”
Not only do Charley and Stacy donate to Gregory’s foundation, but so too does the Charley Hoffman Foundation.
“DJ is an inspiration to all PGA TOUR players,” said Charley Hoffman. “Not only that, but he’s an inspiration to every kid in every community he touches.”
“We've always tried to show our girls the importance of giving back to our community,” Stacy said. “I'm so impressed that the fifth graders rallied their school community to make a difference. If you believe in something, there's always an opportunity to give back. I hope this ‘Achieve-A-Thon’ will be a new tradition the school will embrace, whether it's for Walking For Kids or other charitable organizations the students have a passion for.”
“I want to offer sincere thanks to the fifth graders at Roger Rowe School for organizing the 2022 ‘Achieve-A-Thon’ to benefit the Walking For Kids Foundation,” said Gregory. “Thank you to all the students, staff, parents and friends for their support of this amazing day. I am at a loss of words to express how much this means to me.”
It may mean the world to Gregory, but because of him, efforts like this continue to change the world for so many kids.
