‘One of the most impactful things we will do’

One of life’s greatest assurances is that, as individuals, we possess the ability to lead by example and make a positive impact on others. Since first setting foot on PGA TOUR ground at the then-Deutsche Bank Championship during the inaugural FedExCup Playoffs season in 2007, D.J. Gregory has been making inspirational marks on everyone he encounters. Some he knows, many he doesn’t.

For the past 15 years, Gregory, who was born with cerebral palsy and today walks with a cane, has raised well over $1 million dollars for children facing physical limitations. All funds are managed through his Walking For Kids Foundation.

The endeavor has opened countless doors for youngsters who desire to achieve more in life, despite limitations. But, beyond the funds he raises by walking every hole of every round of every TOUR event with a pre-determined player, Gregory more importantly raises hope and determination for people from all walks and stages of life to pursue – and achieve – their dreams.

“If I can achieve the very thing doctors told my parents I would not be able to achieve, why can’t anyone,” Gregory said. “My parents were told that, because of my condition, I would never walk. That just wasn’t a diagnosis we were willing to accept.”

Never one to back down from a challenge, Gregory walks today with both unique style and grace. A result of that inspiring achievement came earlier this season when he was surprised with the PGA TOUR Courage Award , given to an individual associated with the TOUR who has defied personal odds and emerged victorious.

When players, their families and even spectators see Gregory and learn of his story, most cannot help but want more of him in their lives. If nothing else, there is a desire to capture that pixie dust of his determination and impressive attitude to share with others.

With assistance from four-time PGA TOUR winner, Charley Hoffman, and his wife, Stacy, Gregory was provided the opportunity to share his message at their children’s San Diego school in person a few months ago.