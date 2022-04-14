  • IMPACT

    Legends Luncheon presented by Nationwide shines a bright light on Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation and Nationwide Children’s Hospital alliance

  • Pictured left to right: Tim Robinson (CEO Nationwide Children’s Hospital), Julie Crenshaw, Ben Crenshaw (2022 Memorial Tournament Honoree), Barbara Nicklaus, Jack Nicklaus, Kirt Walker (CEO Nationwide), Jack Nicklaus II.Pictured left to right: Tim Robinson (CEO Nationwide Children’s Hospital), Julie Crenshaw, Ben Crenshaw (2022 Memorial Tournament Honoree), Barbara Nicklaus, Jack Nicklaus, Kirt Walker (CEO Nationwide), Jack Nicklaus II.