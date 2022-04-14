Legends Luncheon presented by Nationwide shines a bright light on Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation and Nationwide Children’s Hospital alliance

Event raises $1.3 million for alliance, bringing 12-year total to more than $12 million

12th annual Nicklaus Youth Spirit Award Recipient announced

DUBLIN, Ohio – The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday hosted the 12th annual Legends Luncheon presented by Nationwide today, a unique, award-winning fundraiser that brings to life the alliance between the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation and Nationwide Children’s Hospital. All proceeds of the Legends Luncheon directly benefit the young patients and families that Nationwide Children’s compassionately serves each day.

The goal of the Luncheon is to support advances in pediatric care and research throughout the areas of most need at Nationwide Children’s. To that end, this year’s Luncheon raised $1.3 million for the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation and Nationwide Children’s alliance. The 2022 amount brings the Luncheon’s 12-year total to more than $12 million.

Executive Chairs of the Legends Luncheon presented by Nationwide were Jack and Barbara Nicklaus, together with Nationwide CEO Kirt Walker and his wife Cindy, and Nationwide Children’s CEO Tim Robinson and his wife Jane. Luncheon guests experienced a charity event that is unique to Columbus, Ohio. Held at the Ohio Union on the campus of The Ohio State University, guests enjoyed a special conversation with Memorial Tournament Host and Founder Jack Nicklaus and 2022 Memorial Tournament Honoree and World Golf Hall of Fame member Ben Crenshaw.

The final highlight of the Legends Luncheon presented by Nationwide was the presentation of the Nicklaus Youth Spirit Award, which is given annually to a patient or family who in some way has demonstrated a strong, driving spirit in overcoming obstacles, an unwavering optimistic outlook, and a strong conviction for their connection to Nationwide Children’s.

The Nicklaus Youth Spirit Award honors the courage within that inspires volunteerism and community outreach, which has a positive influence on others. This year Jack and Barbara Nicklaus presented the Nicklaus Youth Spirit Award to Nationwide Children’s patient champion Neil Taylor, 16, from Dublin, Ohio.

Neil was diagnosed with Mixed Phenotype Acute Leukemia on January 11, 2019, after being sick for several weeks with what was thought to be a stubborn virus that would not go away. This diagnosis, a rare type of leukemia, was devastating to Neil and his family.

When Neil learned of his diagnosis, he was scared and surprised. He didn’t know what would happen next.

“I was shocked that something like this could happen to my healthy boy¾a boy who had just played basketball and had been running around with friends days before,” said Kelly, Neil’s mom.

Neil’s father, Benton, remembers feeling despair and anxiety that this disease was threatening the most precious thing in their lives, but he had hope that Neil's strength and the best doctors and nurses would help him through this challenge.

Throughout his treatment, Neil remained positive, although he faced several rare side effects, including kidney and gastrointestinal complications, red man syndrome, and he inexplicably lost the ability to walk early on in his fight.

Neil has completed his chemo treatments and is participating in “normal” activities again. He enjoys spending time with friends, playing video games and watching his favorite shows. Neil is an entertainer with a great sense of humor, laughing and joking with hospital staff every time he is admitted or when he must visit the emergency room.

Neil was in treatment for over two years, but he has worked hard to regain mobility and get healthy again, all while keeping his sense of humor. He loves telling stories and jokes to any audience and wants to help other kids going through the same thing or facing similar challenges.

Neil’s mom, Kelly, says, “We are so lucky to live near Nationwide Children’s Hospital, such a fantastic facility with so many skilled physicians and nurses and support staff. We know that Neil is receiving the best treatment and that everyone involved in his care works hard to resolve issues and keep him healthy.”

The 2022 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday is scheduled for May 30 – June 5 at Muirfield Village Golf Club. The public may call the Tournament Ticket Office 9 a.m.-5 p.m. EDT weekdays at 877-MT BADGE (877-682-2343) or visit www.memorialbadges.com to purchase badges. Kids 18 and under can attend the Tournament for free with a ticketed adult. Daily practice round tickets for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday are also available. The cost is $45 and they are valid for all three practice-round days.