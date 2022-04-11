RBC Heritage helping to preserve Mitchelville legacy

Mitchelville is more than an established town.

Located in South Carolina, it represents the first African American self-governed town in the United States, signifying a vital moment in American history.

General Orsmby M. Mitchel, Mitchelville’s founder, was an astronomer who felt former slaves might best learn freedom from the practice of self-dependence. It was November 7, 1861, when The Battle of Port Royal took place, driving Confederate forces to retreat to the mainland. One of the islands – Hilton Head Island, also home to this week’s RBC Heritage on the PGA TOUR – became the setting for the first self-governed town of freed African Americans in the country.

Still waiting for the Emancipation Proclamation to be signed, former slaves had to live in poorly constructed homes and take on jobs that were needed by the Union Army. During the years before the signed proclamation, the freed slaves were able to govern their own personal land that had been provided by General Mitchel. They established churches, stores, and their own school system.

Once the Emancipation Proclamation was signed by President Abraham Lincoln, residents of the town named it Mitchelville, in honor of the general who passed away in 1862.

Mitchelville became a template for the creation of future freedmen towns.

At one point, Mitchelville had over 3,000 residents as the community learned to be self-sustainable. While most have moved away from this town as of today, Mitchelville has continued to be known for its impact on African American independence.

That’s where the Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park non-profit was ideated.

In 2005, a diverse group of Hilton Head Island citizens decided to preserve, promote and honor the heritage of Mitchelville.

The organization has worked over the years to establish an active public park on land once owned by the Town of Hilton Head in the historic Mitchelville area. Here, visitors have the opportunity to learn the importance of education, the desire for land ownership, laws and citizenship, and the power of opportunity and everyday life.

In addition to visiting the park itself, Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park presents opportunities for visitors to learn more about the culture and history of the town, which has reached over 100,000 people since the inception of programming in 2017.

Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park is rich in history and has needed continued support to rebuild and preserve the park.

The RBC Heritage has supported the park, in addition to the creation of new centers for visitors. In 2021, the PGA TOUR event and Heritage Classic Foundation donated $5,000 to continue the build of Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park.

To continue educational opportunities for all, Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park has created Modeling our Ancestors to Grow and Influence our Community (MAGIC), a youth program that engages high school students in a training series to develop community leaders. This includes utilizing the history of the founding of Mitchelville and its connection to the civil rights movement to foster pride and cultural consciousness. Additionally, the program hopes to promote student confidence, self-esteem, and community involvement through active participation.