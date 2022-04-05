Assistant Head Golf Professional Alex Rodriguez of TPC Harding Park, named network’s employee of the year

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – With more than 1,500 employees in the TPC Network across the United States, Alex Rodriguez, assistant head professional at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, has been named the 2022 recipient of the Network’s A. James Clark Award. The annual award is given in recognition of an employee who upholds the values of the TPC Network and who exemplifies Mr. Clark’s same commitment, strong work ethic and inspirational leadership.

“For his significant and positive impact on TPC Harding Park, the game of golf and the community, Alex is deserving of the highest TPC Network recognition,” said Tom Smith general manager of TPC Harding Park. “He has been instrumental in reaching new golfers, selling out women’s beginner clinics, junior camps and seeing continued growth in the second year of the program. He takes pride in the fact that 65 percent are repeat students, which shows satisfaction and sustained growth.”

Since joining TPC Harding Park in February of 2020, Rodriguez - who was born in Santa Cruz, California - brought with him a highly successful player development program that moved golf lessons from contractors to TPC Network golf professionals. These professionals worked with more than 500 golfers over the summer and brought 100 new golfers on property through junior camps.

“While this might be an individual award, I see it as validation for the collective work that we are doing together,” said Rodriguez. “I have always believed that if you keep your head down and put the work in, good things will happen. I am truly honored to be recognized for this distinguished award.”

Each TPC Network club submits one nominee for the award and a winner is selected by a committee. This is the first time an employee from TPC Harding Park was selected for this honor.

The inaugural A. James Clark award was given in 2015 and past recipients include Jody Boudreau (TPC Sawgrass), Dulce Muniz (TPC Southwind), Maggie Peebles (TPC River’s Bend), Jose Murillo Rodriguez (TPC Deere Run), Noel Hall (TPC River Highlands) and Robin Morello (TPC River Highlands).