BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX honored with Carolina Recycling Association Award

GREENVILLE, S.C. – South Carolina Charities, Inc. (SCCI) is pleased to announce that the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX has been honored with a 2022 Annual Recycling Award from the Carolina Recycling Association for incorporating sustainability in business.

Each year, the Carolina Recycling Association honors top performers that advance waste reduction and recycling in the Carolinas. Winners of the award are selected by a committee of industry peers and scored in a variety of categories including amount of waste reduced, recycled, or diverted, level of difficulty, and contribution to the industry.

The BMW Charity Pro-Am is recognized for its commitment to operating as a zero waste event and aligning with the international standards of sustainable golf certification set forth by the Golf Environment Organization. Through a comprehensive sustainability plan, the tournament addresses five pillars: communication, procurement, waste diversion, water usage, and access and equity. In 2021, the tournament worked with Univar Solutions to prevent 47,360 pounds of waste from entering landfills in addition to keeping its overall emissions footprint to just 1,663 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent.

The tournament also donated more than 500 pounds of premade and nonperishable foods to Loaves & Fishes and throughout the year, tournament volunteers cleaned up 2,260 pounds of litter in the community in collaboration with Greenville County’s Litter Ends Here program.

“The BMW Charity Pro-Am tournament staff, partners, and volunteers set a new standard in sustainability in 2021,” said Max Metcalf, manager of government and community relations at BMW Manufacturing and secretary/treasurer of South Carolina Charities, Inc. “This year, we will continue to raise the bar using 2021 baselines to improve in key areas such as water consumption and carbon footprint. We will also expand onsite composting, increase the presence of our Green Team to assist spectators with recycling,

and add opportunities for onsite engagement through expanded sustainability education programming. We look forward to continuing to work with our many community partners to make a positive impact in the upstate and beyond.”

In 2022, the BMW Charity Pro-Am seeks to become a carbon neutral event through a tree giveaway program sponsored by IAC Group and Rabble Wine Co. in partnership with TreesUpstate, which will include a special event on April 30th in celebration of Arbor Day. The tournament will also host its second event of the year for the community to dispose of unwanted electronics, E-Waste Day presented by MOA Architecture on June 4th.