Golf – and a special surprise from his favorite player – bring renewed hope to 11-year-old fighting rare form of cancer

Brooks invited Ethan out for an inside-the-ropes experience during Wednesday’s practice round at THE PLAYERS.

Ethan not only got to meet his golf idol, but he also had the opportunity to play holes 7, 8 and 9 on the Stadium Course, using Brooks’ clubs and receiving advice and words of encouragement from him along the way.

During his one-on-one conversation with Brooks, Ethan had mentioned that he was a huge Cleveland Browns fan. As it turned out, Brooks and Baker Mayfield are good friends, so much so that the pair of pro athletes has each other on speed dial.

Just moments later, Brooks came up to Ethan with a FaceTime from Baker Mayfield. Not that his day could have been any better, he was now standing in front of a crowd of fans chatting with the NFL quarterback about his experience at THE PLAYERS.

As it turns out, Baker has strong ties with the organization that played a role in making Ethan’s trip to THE PLAYERS possible. The Mack Impact was founded in honor of Mackenzie Asher, who passed away in 2017 after battling Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). This organization gives Oklahoma children fighting cancer an opportunity to have amazing “bucket list” experiences during their downtime from the hospital.

Mackenzie’s bucket-list trip was to attend an OU football game as a VIP, which is where she met Baker. Mackenzie left such an imprint on Baker that he attended and spoke at her funeral and would later go on to dedicate his season to her and talk about her the night he won the Heisman trophy.

It’s evident that both Baker and Brooks have a heart for stories like Ethan’s and Mackenzie’s, doing what they can to continue bringing hope to young men and women fighting battles so much tougher than what either of them experience on the course or the field.

As Ethan continues to power through 66 rounds of chemotherapy, he has gained countless supporters and fans who will be cheering him on every step of the way.

None more so than Brooks himself.

“Ethan’s a pro.”

Inspiration lives on both sides of the ropes.