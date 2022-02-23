First Tee: 25 Years of Building Game Changers

It all started with a vision: make golf more accessible.

It was under the leadership of former PGA TOUR Commissioner Tim Finchem that this vision came to life. With support from the leading golf organizations –Augusta National, LPGA Tour, PGA of America, PGA TOUR and USGA – First Tee launched in 1997.

As First Tee introduced the game of golf, the youth development organization also introduced a curriculum that supported the development of character and values found within the sport.

This was a game changer – for the kids, and for the organization.

Twenty-five years later, First Tee has grown to a network of 150 chapters with programs delivered at 1,400 golf courses, 10,000 schools and 1,700 youth centers in all 50 states and select international locations. And while the impact is far reaching, it’s the personal stories that reveal the true depth of the program.

“First Tee helped instill various character values that were important to maintain, as far as how to build my life, how to layout my goals and reach my dreams,” says First Tee alumnus Dr. Amber Hardeman.

“Being in First Tee gave me a lot more drive, an appreciation for understanding that it wasn’t just about me, but I was helping to show other young African American children that golf can be a gateway to life.”

Hardeman, currently completing her residency at Tulane University School of Medicine, Internal Medicine – Pediatrics, has made it her life’s mission to support under-resourced populations with her career in medicine. Her journey can, in large part, be traced back to her time with First Tee.

Little did she know, when she started with First Tee — Greater Dallas in 2005, it would significantly transform her life. She gained dozens of opportunities and advanced her golf game, but more importantly, it was through her experiences at First Tee that she developed her character and values that continue to guide her today.

Amber’s story is one of millions who have been impacted by First Tee during the last 25 years.

“Congratulations and thank you to all who have played an essential part in growing First Tee and contributing to the many transformational and inspiring stories we’ve seen over the last 25 years.” said Jay Monahan, PGA TOUR Commissioner and Chair, First Tee Board of Governors.

"I am grateful for the vision of my predecessor, Tim Finchem, and for his leadership in creating First Tee in 1997. Just as importantly, we’re extremely excited about the path and trajectory of the program going forward as the next chapter in First Tee begins.”

While there is a lot to celebrate in reaching this anniversary milestone, there is still much work to be done. Kids today are growing in new environments.

From refreshing the curriculum, leveraging new technology, and reinvesting in diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, First Tee is in the midst of a multi-year re-investment to modernize and enhance the organization to ensure its empowering and connecting with youth – especially teens – in ways that work for them.