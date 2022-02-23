  • INCLUSION

    Ernie Els' daughter, Samantha Els, to be honored for her autism advocacy work

  • Ernie Els and his wife, Liezl, founded Els for Autism Foundation® in 2009. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)Ernie Els and his wife, Liezl, founded Els for Autism Foundation® in 2009. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)