Ernie Els' daughter, Samantha Els, to be honored for her autism advocacy work

The Autism Science Foundation (ASF), a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and funding innovative autism research, has announced that the late Suzanne Wright and Samantha Els will receive this year’s Caryn Schwartzman Spirit Award. The award recognizes outstanding advocacy by a family member of a person with autism.

The awards will be presented at the ninth annual “ Day of Learning ” event on Wednesday, March 30. This year’s event will be hybrid for the first time ever, allowing people to attend in person at the New York Athletic Club, or virtually from across the globe.

Samantha Els, sibling to her brother with autism, co-founded Sam’s Sibs Stick Together, a joint initiative between ASF and Els for Autism®, to provide extra support to siblings of individuals with autism spectrum disorder. Her brother Ben was diagnosed with autism when he was two and Samantha was six, and the pair have always had a special bond. Samantha is now a senior at Stanford University majoring in human biology with a concentration in global public health. Their parents, Ernie Els, World of Golf Hall of Famer and four-time Major Champion Ernie Els and his wife, Liezl, founded Els for Autism Foundation® in 2009.

“Samantha is an incredible advocate both for individuals with autism and the siblings who love them,” said ASF Chief Science Officer Dr. Alycia Halladay. “She devotes her time freely and shares openly with other siblings, shining a light on the importance of sibling research and on the unique challenges and joys of being a sibling to an individual with autism. Her unwavering dedication to the mission of Sam’s Sibs Stick Together is evident in all of her endeavors.”