The PGA TOUR Wives Association raises over $150,000 to support children’s-based charities across TOUR communities

On Tuesday, February 8th, the PGA TOUR Wives Association held its largest fundraiser – the PGA TOUR Wives Golf Classic at the WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona. This was the 19th playing of the bi-annual event that featured a Superhero’s and Villains theme and offered the unique chance to see spouses/significant others of PGA TOUR Players tee it up while their husbands caddied alongside them.

This 9-hole team scramble was as competitive as ever with the top three teams separated by just two strokes. Ultimately, the team of Martina Sabbatini (Rory), Alicia Malnati (Peter), and Samantha Marzke (Denny McCarthy) finished in 1st place with a score of 8-under on a day filled with great shots and plenty of laughs all around.

The day would not have been possible without tremendous support from the Thunderbirds and TPC Scottsdale. Proud supporters of the event include: Nuna Baby Essentials, Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys, FineMark Bank, TRUE Linkswear, The Long Drink, Lily Pulitzer, Oakley, Tequila Corcel, G/FORE, International Golf Logistics (IGL), and many more.