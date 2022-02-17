The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in Association with the PGA TOUR, Partners with the Black Golf Alliance to Host Juneteenth Golf Weekend Classic

DUBLIN, Ohio – The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday and the Black Golf Alliance (BGA), in association with the PGA TOUR, announced today the details surrounding the second annual BGA Juneteenth Golf Weekend Classic. The 47th playing of the Memorial, the prestigious PGA TOUR event hosted annually by golf legend Jack Nicklaus, will serve as the backdrop for the 2022 BGA Juneteenth event.

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday is May 30 – June 5, 2022 at the renowned Muirfield Village Golf Club.

In recognition of Juneteenth-an American holiday honoring the freedom of enslaved people in the United States at the end of the Civil War-BGA created the Juneteenth Golf Weekend Classic to support entities, foundations, and organizations that align with its core mission, to grow the game of golf in the Black community through love, unity, and respect for each other and the game itself. This year’s event will benefit the Wilberforce University (WU) Golf Team. Located in Wilberforce, Ohio, WU is the nation’s oldest private, historically Black University owned and operated by African Americans.