IMPACT
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in Association with the PGA TOUR, Partners with the Black Golf Alliance to Host Juneteenth Golf Weekend Classic
Second Annual Juneteenth Event Set to Benefit Ohio’s Wilberforce University Golf Team
February 17, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- The 47th playing of the Memorial will serve as the backdrop for the 2022 BGA Juneteenth event. (Chris Condon/Getty Images)
DUBLIN, Ohio – The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday and the Black Golf Alliance (BGA), in association with the PGA TOUR, announced today the details surrounding the second annual BGA Juneteenth Golf Weekend Classic. The 47th playing of the Memorial, the prestigious PGA TOUR event hosted annually by golf legend Jack Nicklaus, will serve as the backdrop for the 2022 BGA Juneteenth event.
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday is May 30 – June 5, 2022 at the renowned Muirfield Village Golf Club.
In recognition of Juneteenth-an American holiday honoring the freedom of enslaved people in the United States at the end of the Civil War-BGA created the Juneteenth Golf Weekend Classic to support entities, foundations, and organizations that align with its core mission, to grow the game of golf in the Black community through love, unity, and respect for each other and the game itself. This year’s event will benefit the Wilberforce University (WU) Golf Team. Located in Wilberforce, Ohio, WU is the nation’s oldest private, historically Black University owned and operated by African Americans.(Black Golf Alliance)
The Classic will kick off by hosting golfers from around the country for three exciting rounds of golf at Ohio-area courses, including Clearview Golf Course in Akron (the only golf course in the U.S. designed, built, and owned by an African American-Clearview was named a National Historic Site by the U.S. Department of the Interior in 2001), Golf Club of Dublin, and The Country Club at Muirfield. Participants will also attend the Memorial Tournament and enjoy the competition at one of the premier stops on the PGA TOUR.
Additionally, Classic guests will have the opportunity to donate their time by volunteering at the Memorial Tournament to raise additional funds for Nationwide Children’s Hospital, the Memorial’s primary beneficiary since the event’s inception in 1976. In recognition of the newly established relationship between the Tournament and BGA, the Memorial will make a contribution to the WU Golf Team as a match to the funds raised by the BGA Juneteenth Weekend Classic.
To register for the BGA Juneteenth Golf Weekend Classic, or for more information, please visit blackgolfalliance.com, or email blackgolfalliance@gmail.com. The registration deadline is May 13, 2022, and space is limited.
To follow the BGA on social media, visit @blackgolfalliance on Facebook and Instagram, and @blackgolfallia1 on Twitter.
For more information about the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, please visit thememorialtournament.com.

