A second family to count on

Family is often a gift that is chosen for us, but other times, we have the opportunity to choose our own.

For Earl Woods Scholar Karina Ramirez, TGR Foundation is her second and chosen family.

Founded in 1996 by Tiger Woods, TGR Foundation empowers students to pursue their passions through education. A variety of high-impact education programs at the TGR Learning Lab provide students experiential learning opportunities, innovative tools and useful resources that prepare them for college and their future careers.

Additionally, TGR Foundation is focused on helping students from under-resourced communities build pathways to college and career success. One way it supports students from these communities is through the Earl Woods Scholar Program.

The Earl Woods Scholar Program was created in 2006 to honor the vision and spirit of the late Earl Woods, Tiger’s father and mentor.

Continuing Earl’s legacy of sharing and caring, scholars accepted into the program are high-achieving high school students who demonstrate financial need, show a commitment to community service and have plans to pursue higher education.

The program provides five or more years of holistic support beyond financial aid, including a dedicated mentor, annual enrichment workshops, career development and other services. The program holds a 98% graduation rate and 90% of its scholars are first-generation college students.

Ramirez, who is a Southern California native, was selected to be a part of the Earl Woods Scholar program and currently attends Claremont McKenna College.

With a focus on economics and psychology, Ramirez has also found a way to expand and diversify her knowledge by studying abroad in Prague. She has also completed five internships, including one with TGR Foundation and a program in Australia, funded through a fellowship she completed.

While at school, she’s also followed a passion to give back by working in the office of admissions to support students and families navigating higher education.

Ramirez attributes her early success in college to her support system at TGR Foundation.

“As an Earl Woods Scholar, I have a second family that I can count on for anything. I have the skills to be successful because this program develops each individual in multiple aspects,” said Ramirez.

“We are all driven to find what makes us fulfilled in life and to give back.”