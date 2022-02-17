-
A second family to count on
February 17, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- Earl Woods Scholar, Karina Ramirez.
Family is often a gift that is chosen for us, but other times, we have the opportunity to choose our own.
For Earl Woods Scholar Karina Ramirez, TGR Foundation is her second and chosen family.
Founded in 1996 by Tiger Woods, TGR Foundation empowers students to pursue their passions through education. A variety of high-impact education programs at the TGR Learning Lab provide students experiential learning opportunities, innovative tools and useful resources that prepare them for college and their future careers.
Additionally, TGR Foundation is focused on helping students from under-resourced communities build pathways to college and career success. One way it supports students from these communities is through the Earl Woods Scholar Program.
The Earl Woods Scholar Program was created in 2006 to honor the vision and spirit of the late Earl Woods, Tiger’s father and mentor.
Continuing Earl’s legacy of sharing and caring, scholars accepted into the program are high-achieving high school students who demonstrate financial need, show a commitment to community service and have plans to pursue higher education.
The program provides five or more years of holistic support beyond financial aid, including a dedicated mentor, annual enrichment workshops, career development and other services. The program holds a 98% graduation rate and 90% of its scholars are first-generation college students.
Ramirez, who is a Southern California native, was selected to be a part of the Earl Woods Scholar program and currently attends Claremont McKenna College.
With a focus on economics and psychology, Ramirez has also found a way to expand and diversify her knowledge by studying abroad in Prague. She has also completed five internships, including one with TGR Foundation and a program in Australia, funded through a fellowship she completed.
While at school, she’s also followed a passion to give back by working in the office of admissions to support students and families navigating higher education.
Ramirez attributes her early success in college to her support system at TGR Foundation.
“As an Earl Woods Scholar, I have a second family that I can count on for anything. I have the skills to be successful because this program develops each individual in multiple aspects,” said Ramirez.
“We are all driven to find what makes us fulfilled in life and to give back.”Earl Woods Scholar, Chiamaka “Chia” Obilo.
Chiamaka “Chia” Obilo, is another Earl Woods Scholar in the program who attributes much of her success to the TGR Foundation, as well.
Graduating from Harvard University, Obilo has embraced her Igbo-Nigerian heritage and has been working toward improving lives around the world through medicine.
Currently a licensed emergency medical technician (EMT), Obilo will begin medical school in the fall of 2022. Additionally, she has become proficient in Arabic, using her knowledge and skills to better connect with more people. Outside of her career-focused activities, she’s also been an avid storyteller and conducted interviews with prominent figures including the president of Ghana and even Tiger Woods!
Obilo and Ramirez will be volunteering this week at The Genesis Invitational hosted by Tiger Woods announcing players on the first tee. Other scholars representing the program on-site include:
• Carla Mosquera, UCLA, Class of 2023
• Tim Nguyen, Alumnus University of California, Class of 2016
• Andy Ho, Alumnus University of California, Class of 2021
• Dulce Rubio, Wesleyan University, Class of 2022
• Trent Casillas, Alumnus Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, Class of 2013 and
• Quyen Nguyen, Alumna University of Redlands, Class of 2018
The Earl Woods Scholar Program has developed highly successful scholars by embracing its mission to support high-potential students with demonstrated need and a commitment to community service.
“The Earl Woods Scholar Program is a core example of the deep impact TGR Foundation makes in the lives of students by combining quality academic programs with holistic support,” said Gordon McNeill, President & CEO, TGR Foundation.
“We’re proud of our scholars and look forward to helping more students on their paths to success.”
Through TGR Foundation and Earl Woods Scholar Program, students gain a second family to support and encourage them to reach their full potential.
