    Dominion Energy Charity Classic surpasses $7.3 million generated for local charity since tournament’s debut

    2021 event helped generate more than $2.1 million

  From left to right: Jeremy Stout (Former Chair, Dominion Energy Veterans' Employee Resource Group); Robert M. Blue (Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer, Dominion Energy); Paula Buckley (Trustee, Virginia Veterans Services Foundation); Steve Schoenfeld (Executive Director, Dominion Energy Charity Classic); Alison Foster (Chair, Dominion Energy Veterans' Employee Resource Group)