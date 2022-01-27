-
PGA TOUR becomes first major sports organization to receive score on Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index
January 27, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- The PGA TOUR is committed to making the sport of golf more diverse, equitable, and inclusive.
The PGA TOUR recently received a score of 95/100 on the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index and is the first major sports organization to ever be included.
Launched in 2002, the HRC Foundation's Corporate Equality Index has become a roadmap and benchmarking tool for U.S. businesses in the evolving field of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer equality in the workplace. The HRC Foundation is committed to keeping the criteria for the CEI rigorous, fair and transparent by identifying emerging best practices that improve the experiences of LGBTQ employees of participating businesses. Equally important, they are committed to providing the resources and consultation that enable each business to attain a 100 percent rating.
The PGA TOUR, in conjunction with the other major bodies of golf, is committed to making the sport more diverse, equitable, and inclusive through collective action across the industry with specific focus on education and skill development, player development, marketing and communications, talent acquisition, human resources, and procurement. Like many things, this process starts from the inside out.
In 2019, the PRISM Group at the PGA TOUR was founded. To further the PGA TOUR Diversity & Inclusion Mission, PRISM strives to invite, educate, and engage new allies to achieve full inclusion for LGBTQ+ people at the PGA TOUR. PRISM was formed to change the social fabric of the PGA TOUR and the game of golf. Since inception, PRISM has moved the organization forward in a multitude of ways both internally and externally. Top achievements include working with the PGA TOUR’s Human Resources to have policies put in place such as Domestic Partner Benefits Coverage and Gender Affirming Care for PGA TOUR employees, partnerships with lifesaving LGBTQ+ organizations such as The Trevor Project, PGA TOUR marketing campaigns featuring LGBTQ+ representation and more.
