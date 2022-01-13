Fore!Kids Foundation and Zurich Classic distribute record $2.3 million to children's charities

NEW ORLEANS — Following the cancellation of the 2020 event and despite spectator limitations, enthusiastic golf fans and sponsors returned to the Zurich Classic in 2021, generating an all-time record of $2.3 million distributed to local and regional children’s charities, announced Steve Worthy, Foundation CEO and tournament director.

“We are blessed to have such a supportive title sponsor and partner in Zurich Insurance Group, and we are so gratified that excited fans came out to watch the world’s greatest golfers play in our team format,” said Worthy. “Through the dedication and commitment of our members and volunteers, we were proud to be able to operate a safe and effective event, and set a new record give to our charities,” Worthy added.

Australians Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith defeated South Africans Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel in a playoff for the 2021 title. It was Smith’s second team title at the Zurich Classic, which he won also in a playoff in 2017, the first year of the team format.

This week, Smith won the Sentry Tournament of Champions, setting a PGA TOUR record for lowest score under par at 34-under.

“We were pleased to have so many new event attendees and were very happy with their positive feedback. Many fans took advantage of our new Best of the Zurich Classic pass, which combined our previous Fidelity Bank Champions Club and Acme Oyster House venues featuring the city’s best restaurants, with on-course oases that gave pass holders multiple locations to visit throughout the course on a single ticket,” Worthy said.

Because of its popularity, the Best of the Zurich Classic pass will return in 2022, along with expanded suite options at the 17th and 18th holes. A new Walk-On's Stadium Club venue will also be introduced.

This year Fore!Kids Foundation distributed major contributions to nine designated Signature Charities:

Children’s Hospital of New Orleans St. Michael Special School Educare of New Orleans First Tee of Greater New Orleans First Tee of East Baton Rouge Parish Bayou District Foundation Louisiana Hospitality Foundation Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana.

“We are thankful to have Fore!Kids Foundation as a partner for our Clubs in Metro Louisiana,” said Angel Nelson, Interim CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana. “Together, through this partnership, we will continue to focus on our vision of serving more youth while creating an Optimal Club Experience where all Club members reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.”

In addition, the Fore!Kids Foundation distributed grants to a number of community organizations that applied through the Foundation’s application process. They included:

50 Legs in 50 Days, 826 New Orleans, A's and Aces, Boys Hope Girls Hope of Greater New Orleans, Boys Town Louisiana, Brave Heart - Children in Need, Breakthrough New Orleans, Caps for Kids, CASA Jefferson, CASA New Orleans, Catholic Charities - Cornerstone Kids, Children's Advocacy Center - Hope House, Children's Bureau of New Orleans, Children's Museum of St. Tammany, Communities in Schools Gulf South, Covenant House New Orleans, Excite All Stars, FIRST Louisiana Mississippi, Foundation for Woman’s, Friends Helping Kids, Golden Meadow Lions Club, Good Shepard School, James Samaritan, Jewish Children's Regional Service, JoJo's Hope, Lighthouse Louisiana, Live Oak Camp, Louisiana Pulmonary Disease Camp - Camp Pelican.

