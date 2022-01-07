Valspar unveils newest community mural in Nashville as part of its Back to Bright campaign

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — In March 2021, ahead of the annual Valspar Championship, Valspar launched its Back to Bright campaign to inspire optimism through vivid color and brightness, and the endless potential of people to stand back up after life has knocked them down. Back to Bright is a colorful reflection of the human ability to persevere.

After signing a randomly selected paint can during the Valspar Championship, PGA TOUR Pro, Brandt Snedeker won the opportunity to partner with Valspar on the next Back to Bright mural location. He chose his hometown of Nashville, and then Valspar selected local Nashville artist Alexandria Hall as the muralist because of her unique and creative expression of color in her artwork.

Brandt and his wife Mandy created The Snedeker Foundation in 2012 to help underprivileged children with education programs and scholarship opportunities. Because of its close relationship with The Snedeker foundation, and its commitment to improving the lives of the children they serve, the Preston Taylor Ministries’ Wilson Center was chosen by the Snedekers to receive the next Back to Bright mural by Valspar.

“They do amazing work and have touched so many kids and families, so we're glad to partner with Preston Taylor Ministries,” says Brandt and Mandy Snedeker. “Just back to something bright in their lives is everything that they need right now. So, if Valspar can bring one little aspect of that and one little bit of joy to their life, I think that it'll brighten up their day.”

Each community receiving a mural knows that it will not only change mindsets, but bring beauty and joy to those who get to see each and every one. The executive director of Preston Taylor Ministries says the mural will be front and center on the building near the path where children enter every day and will bring special meaning to the organization’s mission.

“The mural will be bright, and it'll point to dreams,” says Executive Director Chan Sheppard. “It'll speak to every child and give them a way to say, ‘I want to dream - I feel inspired and I'm excited to walk into that building where I know that people are there will love me and care for me.”

Valspar is well-known for helping people improve their spaces and lives through color, and the Back to Bright campaign is putting that idea into motion within communities across the United States. Valspar wants to be at the forefront of bringing inspiration to people with vibrant colors and a message of unity, positivity and togetherness.

“The mural in Clearwater brings smiles to the faces of so many and we hope this mural, with its special Nashville touches making it unique to this community, will do the same,” says Sara Hackney, Brand Manager for Valspar. “After a rough couple years, we wanted to be on the forefront of using our colorful paint to bring inspiration and positivity to our communities.”

The Dec. 2 unveiling of the mural in Nashville will be hosted by Ronde Barber, Valspar Championship General Chairperson and former NFL cornerback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.