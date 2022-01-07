How the Sentry Tournament of Champions is embracing the Aloha tradition

Aloha is a common word heard in the Maui community when greeting or parting from someone.

Aloha Friday is different. It’s weekly tradition in the Maui community and across the Hawaiian Islands, which helps to welcome the weekend during the last workday of the week.

At the Sentry Tournament of Champions, volunteers, broadcasters, and PGA TOUR players are all encouraged to participate in the local tradition by wearing Hawaiian-patterned clothing items on Friday of tournament week.

When TOUR players participate in the Aloha Friday tradition, Sentry Insurance donates $1,000 for each clothing item worn.

Players can wear floral hats, shirts, pants, and shoes, all in support of the local tournament beneficiaries which include Boy Scouts of America, Friends of the Children’s Justice Center, Hale Makua Health Services, J. Walter Cameron Center, Ka Lima O Maui, Lahainaluna High School Foundation and Lahaina Junior Golf.

“We’re thankful to our title sponsor Sentry Insurance in the collaboration to bring this Aloha tradition to our tournament,” said Alex Urban, Executive Director of the Sentry Tournament of Champions. “Over the past three years we’ve been able to raise money for our tournament beneficiaries within the local community, and we look forward to making this year even more impactful.”

The tournament’s charitable dollars continue to grow each year through Sentry Insurance’s support of Aloha Friday, which contributed to raising $526,760 for local charities during the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions event, marking the largest charitable impact figure raised for the local community since the event moved to Maui in 1999.

Fans are also encouraged to join in on the Aloha Friday tradition when attending at The Plantation Course at Kapalua or while watching from home back on the Mainland.

Aloha from Maui as players, fans and those around the world tune in this week to the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

More about ­­­­Boy Scouts of America, Maui Council

Providing scouting programs to youth and adults on Maui, Molokai, and Lanai since 1914. In Maui County, over 1,000 youths and over 500 leaders take part in the Cub Scout, Boy Scout, Varsity Scout, Venturing and the Learning for Life Programs. The Boy Scout programs instill values in young people and develop their character, physical fitness and citizenship.

More about Friends of the Children’s Justice Center

The Friends of the Children's Justice Center is literally the last stop for the children of Maui County traumatized by sexual assault, neglect, physical abuse or emotional abuse. There are many needs abused children have which are not met by Government or private programs. As children are passed from one agency to another, Friends step in to assist by contributing school clothing, food, medicine, therapy and activities that allow them to become a child again.

More about Hale Makua Health Services

Hale Makua Health Services, a private, non-profit 501(c)3 corporation established in 1946, is committed to the mission of providing "Excellence in Healthcare in our Home and Yours". Hale Makua Health Services has two Hale Makua long-term care locations. Other programs include Home Health by Hale Makua, which provides post-acute care and social work services to home-bound clients of all ages and adult foster family care management, Rehab by Hale Makua, and Hawaii's only Program of All-Inclusive Care of the Elderly, Maui PACE.

More about J. Walter Cameron Center

The J. Walter Cameron Center provides affordable administrative space to 20 non profit organizations that supply health, education and human services to over 30,000 Maui residents annually ages 0 to 105! Extensive meeting facilities serve over 1,400 community organizations and 30,000 attendees annually. Current resident agencies' Ohana include: A Keiki's Dream, American Cancer Society, American Lung Association, Easter Seals Hawaii, Hui No Ke Ola Pono, Imua Family Services and more.

More about Ka Lima O Maui

Ka Lima O Maui is Maui's only non-profit community rehabilitation program. Founded in 1995, their mission is to "Enhance Lives through Self-Reliance" for adults with disabilities and/or economically disadvantaged. They do so by providing a variety of employment-related services to over 200 persons annually and are Maui's largest employer of persons with disabilities and those considered economically disadvantaged. Ka Lima also offers an adult day health program through the Medicaid Waiver program.

More about Lahainaluna High School Foundation

Lahainaluna High School, founded in 1831, is rooted in tradition, Hawaiian culture and history. The Lahainaluna High School Foundation provides opportunities and resources to promote educational excellance for all students in the Lahainaluna school community. It also strives to preserve, perpetuate and share Lahainaluna's culture and heritage with all the community; assisting Lahainaluna in building on these values to connect the past to the future in all areas of education.

More about Lahaina Junior Golf

The Lahaina Junior Golf Association is a nonprofit organization that promotes life skills such as Respect, Integrity, Character and Honor (RICH) through the game of golf. Founded in 2010, the association advocates and provides education, training, and playing opportunities to the youth that may not have otherwise been afforded, so that they can enjoy the benefits of golf’s life lessons.