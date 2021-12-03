Four TPC properties host Birdies for the Brave fundraisers in 2021

The TPC Network is proud to partner with ‘Birdies for the Brave’ to host fundraisers at TPC Sugarloaf, TPC Sawgrass, TPC River Highlands and TPC Jasna Polana in aid for veterans and their families.

A military outreach initiative proudly supported by the PGA TOUR, Birdies for the Brave is dedicated to supporting the brave men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces and their families. Since 2004, the PGA TOUR along with its players and corporate partners have raised millions of dollars for military homefront groups who provide critical programs and services to meet the specialized needs of wounded warriors and military families.

“It is important to recognize and show our appreciation for the brave men and women that serve,” said Chad Fleming, TPC Jasna Polana general manager. “Birdies for the Brave provides a platform for giving back and to show our appreciation. It is a very special and emotional event which receives much support from the TPC Jasna Polana membership, participants and military. After this year’s event, a participant came up to me and explained it best by saying it just felt good to be a part of the event and helping to give back.”

Birdies for the Brave fundraising events offer golf enthusiasts the opportunity to give back to those who sacrifice so much for our country, while playing some of the world’s most renowned championship-caliber golf courses. The national military homefront groups who benefit from Birdies for the Brave fundraising include:

• Special Operations Warrior Foundation

• Homes for our Troops

• Navy SEAL Foundation

• Operation Homefront

• Military Warriors Support Foundation

• Green Beret Foundation

• United Through Reading

• K9s for Warriors

• Operation Shower

“B4B is an annual event that our team at TPC Sugarloaf looks forward to hosting every year. It is so impactful to so many veterans and veteran organizations that it gives us great pride to host such an event,” said Mike Maloney, TPC Sugarloaf general manager. “While we were not able to host the event in 2020 due to Covid, the event came back stronger than ever in 2021! Our members and staff alike feel like this is the least we can do for those who sacrificed so much for us and country. We look forward to hosting for many years to come!”

Birdies for the Brave has grown to include a variety of military outreach efforts including:

• Patriots’ Outpost military hospitality chalets

• Military celebrations held during PGA TOUR tournaments

• Distribution of care packages to troops stationed abroad

Golfers can expect to see more TPC Network properties hosting Birdies for the Brave fundraisers and events throughout 2022.