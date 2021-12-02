2021 Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship announces record-setting $3,186,546 charitable donation

Tournament officials announced today that the 15th playing of the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, concluded August 29, 2021, at The Ohio State University Golf Club - Scarlet Course, raised a total of $3,186,456 for central Ohio charitable organizations, including $3,006,376 for pediatric cancer research and treatment at Nationwide Children’s Hospital. The total marks the largest single-season charitable donation raised for the hospital in the 15-year history of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals event and the first time the $3 million mark has been exceeded. Since its inception in 2007 the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship has donated a total of over $19.2 million in support of the hospital’s pediatric cancer program.

“The charitable mission of this event has always been a priority for us, and thanks to the incredible support of our sponsors and patrons, we’re pleased to celebrate another record-setting donation to Nationwide Children’s Hospital,” said John Carter, president and chief operating officer for Nationwide Financial and chairman of the Champions of the Community, the host organization for the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship. “With the five-year extension to host this tournament as a Korn Ferry Tour Finals event through 2026, we look forward to making an even greater impact on behalf of the countless kids and families whose lives are affected by pediatric cancer.”

“Nationwide Children’s continues to be a national leader in pediatric cancer care thanks to the charitable spirit of this tournament through the backing of so many, including Nationwide, the Korn Ferry Tour, The Ohio State University Department of Athletics and all of the volunteers who contribute to this fantastic event,” said Tim Robinson, CEO, Nationwide Children’s Hospital. “Another record-setting year of donations is an incredible achievement, and we are extremely grateful for the generosity of our philanthropic partners who support the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship.”

The 2022 Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship will be held the week of August 22-28 at The Ohio State University Golf Club – Scarlet Course and will be the second of three stops in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

The field for the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship will compete over 72 holes of stroke play, with a cut to the top-65 players and ties after 36 holes. Golf Channel will broadcast tournament coverage from Thursday’s opening round to the trophy presentation on Sunday.

“On behalf of HNS Sports Group and our tournament staff, I would like to thank our partners, volunteers and The Ohio State University Golf Club,” said Tournament Director Kip McBride. “The level of support provided to this tournament is truly inspiring and we are incredibly thankful to all who graciously donated their time, effort and resources to help us raise funds for charitable organizations in central Ohio. We are excited to continue our mission to grow the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship and its impact on our community. We have some of the best golf fans on Tour and the tournament’s status as a playoff event ensures that they will be treated to one of the top Korn Ferry Tour fields of the year next August.”