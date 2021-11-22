-
Wiffle Ball Classic hosted by PGA TOUR Wives Association at RSM Classic benefits local families in service industry
November 22, 2021
By Dan DeMartini, PGATOUR.COM
On Tuesday, November 16, PGA TOUR players and their significant others stepped up to the plate to battle it out at the 9th Annual Wiffle Ball Classic hosted by the PGA TOUR Wives Association and RSM Classic. A tournament week tradition that usually benefits various local Georgia charities, this year’s wiffle ball game proceeds went to The Firebox Initiative. When Southern Soul BBQ, a staple of St. Simons Island, burned down in 2010, the local community rallied to bring that restaurant back to life. Inspired by the generosity and community spirit, The FireBox Initiative now stands to help other service industry families in need of emergency assistance.
Game conditions were ideal and the close score throughout each inning proved both teams were ready to play. Children from families who received aid from The Firebox Initiative played on both teams, and made a huge impact on the field with strong defensive play and a few base hits.
The game remained close until the boys team pulled away in the 5th inning, scoring 5 runs and taking the title with a final score of 14-7. Team captains, Stewart and Lisa Cink congratulated players in both dugouts for their efforts, including the $12,000 raised for The FireBox Initiative.
“It’s always so fun and incredibly impactful to be part of the Wiffle Ball Classic here at RSM Classic each year. We have the opportunity to meet amazing families, have fun competing against our guys and make a true difference in the community” said Lisa Cink, Team Captain and member of the PGA TOUR Wives Association.
The event would not be possible without the help and support of game director, Sarah McGirt an sponsorship from the Davis Love Foundation, International Golf Logistics (IGL), The Boardman Group, Frederica Academy, Guarantee Trust Life (GTL), The Westin Jekyll Island, Cherise Cartwright, Trotland Group, Yeti, and Schuster Custom.
The PGA TOUR Wives Association is a 501(c)3 charity organized to provide assistance to children in need and their families through financial contributions and charity outreach events. Established in 1988, the PGA TOUR Wives Association consists of spouses and significant others of PGA TOUR Players who provide assistance in communities across the PGA TOUR schedule.
