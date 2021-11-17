The American Express donates $1.1 million in charitable contributions from the 2021 tournament to 36 Coachella Valley Organizations



LA QUINTA, CALIF. – The American Express announced a $1.1 million charitable donation from the 2021 PGA TOUR golf tournament to be distributed among 36 partner organizations in the Coachella Valley during a presentation Tuesday morning at La Quinta Country Club.

The American Express and The Mickelson Foundation – a 501(c)(3) organization and the tournament’s non-profit arm since 2019 – strive to provide funding to organizations that support health and wellness, youth sports, family support, education and homelessness. The American Express designated funding from the 2021 event (played January 21 to 24) to the following charitable organizations which serve the Coachella Valley:

Alzheimer's Association of Coachella Valley; Alzheimer's Coachella Valley; American Friends of Our Armed Forces; Autism Society Inland Empire; Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Desert; Big Horn Cares; Boys & Girls Club of Cathedral City; Boys & Girls Clubs of Coachella Valley; Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Springs; Coachella Valley Rescue Mission; Desert Arc; Desert Cancer Foundation; Desert Sand Educational Foundation; Eisenhower Health; Food Now; First Tee Coachella Valley; Food in Need of Distribution; Galilee Center; Girl Friend Factor; Habitat for Humanity of the Coachella Valley, Inc.; Hansen House; Hunter Lopez Memorial Scholarship Fund; JFK Foundation/Ophelia Project; Life Stream Blood Bank; Martha's Village & Kitchen; Olive Crest; One Future Coachella Valley; Pegasus Riding Academy; Rebuilding America's Warriors; Shay's Warriors; SongShine Foundation; Stan & Bobbie Gold RiteCare Childhood Language Center; The Salvation Army; Tools For Tomorrow; Variety - The Children's Charity of the Desert; Volunteers in Medicine.

“The cornerstone of The American Express each year is to positively impact the local Coachella Valley community,” said Bess Spaeth, Senior Vice President, Global Brand Media and Experiences at American Express. “Giving back to our communities is part of who we are at American Express, which is why we couldn’t be prouder to see the charitable donation from the 2021 PGA TOUR golf tournament support such deserving organizations in the Coachella Valley.”

Since its inception in 1960 as the Palm Springs Golf Classic, Riverside County’s annual PGA TOUR golf event has generated more than $63 million for non-profit organizations dedicated to supporting Coachella Valley residents.

“Our tournament’s foremost mission will always be to serve as a caretaker to our community, with the perpetual goal of positively impacting the Coachella Valley,” said Pat McCabe, Executive Director of The American Express. “We are so thankful for the tremendous support of our title sponsor, American Express. Without its unwavering support of the tournament, none of this would be possible. The funds from the 2021 event will reach more than 30 local charitable organizations across the Coachella Valley and over $1 million is going to some of the most in need. We look forward to a bright future ahead in 2022 and beyond.”

The American Express is the first PGA TOUR regular season event in the continental U.S. each year and kicks off the TOUR’s West Coast swing in La Quinta Calif. The 2022 tournament features 156 professionals and 156 amateur golfers playing a round each at PGA WEST’s Stadium Course and Nicklaus Tournament Course and La Quinta Country Club from Thursday, Jan. 20 through Saturday, Jan. 22, before playing the final round exclusively on the Stadium Course on Sunday, Jan. 23.



All ticket options for the 2022 American Express are currently on sale at the tournament’s official website, www.theamexgolf.com . Upon entering the tournament’s grounds at PGA WEST and La Quinta Country Club, all ticketholders must show their COVID-19 vaccination card at the tournament’s spectator entrance or show a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of tournament entry.