A Tournament with Impact: San Francisco Pride at TPC Harding Park

TPC Harding Park, in conjunction with the Board of Directors of San Francisco Pride, held the third annual San Francisco Pride Golf Tournament and fundraiser last month. Sponsored by Topgolf and Mastercard, the event featured the first ever Pride Golf Award Reception ahead of the next-day tournament, which were both major fundraisers for local LGBTQ+ initiatives.

“This tournament is a major fundraiser for San Francisco Pride, and previous years have been nothing short of magical,” says Suzanne Ford, vice president of San Francisco Pride’s Board of Directors. “No one ever leaves TPC Harding Park without having a wonderful experience.”

The experience of playing at TPC Harding Park is one of a kind and the Pride Tournament only amplifies this. Tadd Fujikawa, professional golfer, and winner of the Inaugural Prism Award which recognizes leadership in golf within the LBGTQ+ community, shared what the event means to him.

“Being a part of the PRIDE event was really fun. It's a tournament unlike any other,” said Fujikawa. “Being held at a course like TPC Harding Park made the experience that much more special! I'm so grateful for the opportunities golf has allowed me to have. I feel like I've been given a platform to inspire others like myself. Giving back and helping the community has become such a huge part of my life. Being recognized for something that I'm so passionate about means the world to me.”

Understanding the everyday struggles faced by members of the LGBTQ+ community in today’s world, Fujikawa also spoke about the mood of the event. “It was amazing to be in an atmosphere that was so supportive and loving. It's an event where everyone could be authentically themself and celebrate who they are.”

Harnessing the San Francisco Pride organization’s 51-year commitment, the annual pride tournament has become much more than just an average gathering.

"One thing we've learned is that Pride is more than just a weekend," said Fred Lopez, executive director of San Francisco Pride. "The tournament is a great example of innovative ways of bringing visibility to our communities. Topgolf and Mastercard are valued partners in this work and should be applauded for helping to bring larger LGBTQ+ representation in professional sports."

The impact of the third annual San Francisco Pride Tournament is something that will be felt for years to come especially as the event looks forward to returning in 2022 - and beyond.