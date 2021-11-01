Q&A with Navy Veteran and PGA TOUR Paralegal Larry Winters

Q: The rest of your family had served in the Army. What empowered you to serve in the Navy?

A: I had a great uncle who served in the Army during the Korean War and two uncles who served during Operation Desert Storm. I enjoyed seeing their pictures, but I was horrified by some of the stories they told. One of my uncles strongly urged me to join the Air Force, but I had my mind set on the Navy from the beginning. I almost entertained the thought of becoming a Marine, but their recruiter was out to lunch that day. One of my uncles said at least when he was being shot at, he could hide behind a tank or a rock, but there’s nowhere to hide in the middle of the ocean!

Q: Could you touch on the transition of entering the civilian workforce after serving in the military?

A: That was honestly one of the toughest times in my life. I didn’t have a solid plan when I separated, and I thought it would be relatively easy to find good employment. I had also just enrolled in school here in Jacksonville. Though I was grateful to have jobs, I worked some pretty humbling jobs (multiple jobs at one point) to support my family through that transition. I think it’s difficult for some employers to realize that what you do in the military involves more than what you can place on a standard resume, and most servicemembers don’t know how to translate their skills into what an employer may be looking for. It was a truly trying time, but by the grace of God, all things worked out and here I am!

Q: What were some of the challenges as you traveled to different parts of the world, marrying your high school sweetheart prior to deploying to Italy and especially as you were expecting your first child?

A: I think the separation from my family and everything else I was familiar with was the biggest challenge about living overseas. I remember waking up at 3am in Italy to get ready for my shift and calling my wife, who was just getting off work at 8pm in Alabama. And all of this was prior to social media, video conferencing, etc. It was either email or a phone call. I was overseas when my father let me know that he had cancer, and not being able to be there with him during that time was tough. But having my wife with me during that time was both challenging and rewarding. We got married at 19, so we were still learning how to live as a married couple. We had a lot of dumb arguments about things like how the towels would be folded. It took us a good year to get ourselves squared away. When we finally felt like we were “on the good foot” in our marriage, along came our firstborn, Larry “Tre” Winters, III. Life gets real in a hurry when you’re figuring out how to live in a new marriage, new military career/lifestyle, a new country, and a new life to care for. His birth put a lot of things in perspective for us, and we’ve enjoyed the last 16 years of marriage a lot more than the first one.

Q: What are a few skills that transferred to your current role here at the TOUR that you learned in the military?

A: Critical thinking, devotion to duty, collaboration, problem solving, attention to detail.

Q: Is there anything you’d like our colleagues to know when celebrating Military Appreciation Month or in general?

A: Currently, there are about 1.3 million active-duty personnel, a little less than one-half of one percent of the US population. It’s a huge commitment to volunteer years of your life to serve. It’s an experience very few people have lived through, and I think that deserves some recognition. Most servicemembers and veterans, shy away from attention when being called “heroes”, etc. but I think a sincere “Thank you for your service” is always appreciated.

Q: How can those who have not served in the military be a support system for those who have?

A: Understand that servicemembers and veterans are real people with real issues just like yours. The uniform doesn’t alter that reality. There are some experiences that are difficult to discuss, and some memories bring up pain. Whether you’re accustomed to wearing polished dress shoes, fancy heels, or dirty combat boots, there’s always common ground. We all need each other.