INCLUSION
Mangum, Riley and Paulino rank as the top 3 in first APGA Collegiate Ranking of the 2021-2022 season
October 28, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Ethan Mangum of William & Mary currently tops the APGA Collegiate Ranking. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – APGA Tour officials today announced the first update in the APGA Collegiate Ranking for the 2021-2022 season with Ethan Mangum of William & Mary currently atop the rankings. The APGA Collegiate Ranking was announced in October 2020 through a partnership between PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global and the APGA Tour.
Eligible players are Black golfers from NCAA Division I, II or III programs – including HBCUs – who exhaust a minimum of four years of college eligibility. The APGA Collegiate Ranking is based on players’ Golfstat adjusted scoring average, designed to evaluate the top players positioned to qualify for APGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament access.
In addition to Mangum, Quinn Riley (Duke University), Kasoma Pualino (Henderson State University), Xavier Williams of North Carolina A&T and Massimo Mbetse (University of South Florida) round out the top 5 in the standings. The Class of 2022 Ranking includes college tournaments played in Spring 2021, Fall 2021 and Spring 2022, and the Ranking will be finalized upon the conclusion of the 2021-2022 college golf season. The top five players in the final APGA Collegiate Ranking will receive;
• Scholarship access to APGA TOUR events through the remainder of the 2022 APGA Tour season.
• Inclusion in the APGA Tour Player Development Program presented by World Wide Technology.
• Scholarship access into the Korn Ferry Qualifying School for the 2023 season.
• Additionally, the #1 Player will receive a sponsor exemption into the 2022 REX Hospital Open on KFT.
Current rankings as of October 18, 2021 –
Rank Player University Rounds Adjusted Scoring Avg (In relation to par) 1 Ethan Mangum William & Mary 29 2.17 2 Quinn Riley Duke 21 2.77 3 Kasoma Paulino Henderson State 11 2.82 4 Xavier Williams North Carolina A&T 12.5 3.38 5 Massimo Mbetse South Florida 6 3.8 6 Lorenzo Elbert, Jr. Prairie View A&M 18 3.82 7 Gregory Odom Howard 6 4.22 8 Everett Whiten Jr. Howard 3 4.52 9 Casey Lindo North Carolina A&T 10.5 8.29 10 Travis Jackson North Carolina Central 10.5 10.51 11 Jason Johnson Alabama A&M 14 11.68 12 Nylan Washington Alabama A&M 12 16.44 13 Camron Ratliff North Carolina Central 8 17.01 14 Reginald Brown Alabama A&M 6 30.28
Mangum is a Graduate transfer to William & Mary from Florida A&M where he was part of the 2020-2021 squad that led the Rattlers to their first-ever MEAC Championship and a spot in their first-ever NCAA Regional. Mangum was the medalist at the MEAC Championships and was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Tournament. So far this season, he was named as the CAA Golfer of the Week on September 22 for his performance at the River Run Collegiate where he improved seven spots on the final day to finish eighth and earn his first top-10 as a member of the Tribe.
Full rankings will be updated monthly at https://www.apgatour.org/apga-collegiate-ranking. At the end of the Fall 2021 season, APGA Tour officials will determine the minimum number of rounds to qualify.
