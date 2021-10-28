  • INCLUSION

    Mangum, Riley and Paulino rank as the top 3 in first APGA Collegiate Ranking of the 2021-2022 season

  • Ethan Mangum of William & Mary currently tops the APGA Collegiate Ranking. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)Ethan Mangum of William & Mary currently tops the APGA Collegiate Ranking. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)