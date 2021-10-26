WSSU men's golf team raising money as program gets going again

Editor’s note – This story originally appeared in the Winston-Salem Journal on October 20, 2021.

The Winston-Salem State men’s golf program that was reinstated in 2019 has had a slow start thanks to COVID-19, but Coach Charles Penny II is hoping to speed things up a bit.

Penny has hit the recruiting trail hard, but he’s also hitting the fundraising trail as a way to get the program going again.

Part of those efforts is a golf event where he and others will play 100 holes at Tanglewood Park’s Reynolds Course, and they’re asking for donations of $1 per hole. The 100-hole marathon will take place on Nov. 5 in Clemmons.

Penny’s goal for his program is to raise $60,000 on top of what athletics has budgeted already for the program.

“As the head coach, it is my obligation to cultivate an atmosphere around my student-athletes that breeds confidence and helps them develop their skill,” Penny said.

Penny, the part-time head coach, has a passion for growing the game and his program, but he said that takes money.

“It is our goal, as an institution and golf program, to provide academic and athletic opportunities for student-athletes,” Penny said.

Also helping the program raise money is Ryan Wilson, who worked at the First Tee of the Triad for many years at Winston Lake. Wilson also has a link set up where anybody can donate for the golf marathon.

“If you know me, you understand how much I care about the intersection of golf and race,” Wilson said. “I personally believe in the power of HBCUs and I recognize black/brown golfers face challenges I can’t fully appreciate.”

Penny’s team practices at nearby Winston Lake Golf Course. WSSU athletics eliminated the baseball program after the 2019 season after nine years but added men’s golf.

The men’s golf program was eliminated in 2010 to add more scholarships in other sports.

“We want to recruit kids who are serious about golf and serious about their studies,” Penny said.

The current team, with five golfers on the roster, has been equipped with new WSSU golf bags, but it doesn’t have a fall schedule. The schedule will pick up in the spring that will include the CIAA championships.