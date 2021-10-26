Operation New Hope providing second chances at Mulligans for Hope Golf Tournament

As the saying goes, when at the bottom, there’s nowhere to go but up. The thing is, though, for many people facing an uphill battle, that can be an incredibly difficult source of light to see. Even if the stars of courage, strength and determination align, one’s journey back isn’t a sure thing.

Often, the best first impression is the result of a second chance.

For more than two decades now, Operation New Hope has provided second chances and jobs to people with a criminal history to help break the cycle of incarceration. A beneficiary of THE PLAYERS Championship, the Jacksonville-based non-profit has helped provide opportunities to correct to people at the lowest point in their lives.

On Monday at Atlantic Beach Country Club, Operation New Hope hosted its first annual “Mulligans for Hope Golf Tournament” to a full field.

“The significance of today is what we’ve been working on all along, which is to bring people closer to the issue,” said Operation New Hope Founder/CEO Kevin Gay. “With Covid still being a factor for indoor events, we thought about a golf tournament. And, we laughed when we realized what we do with second chances in real life is a lot like a mulligan in golf. They are both opportunities to correct.”

Not only did the fundraising event attract donors, employers and legislators, it drew the interest and involvement of PGA TOUR caddie, Eric Larson. The elevated status Larson enjoys today on TOUR is a far cry from where from he emerged.

“This is a very special thing for me to be a part of,” said Larson, caddie for four-time PGA TOUR winner Harris English. “To be a part of something I am very familiar with means a lot. An organization devoted entirely to helping people gain second chances was something I never even knew existed when I was going through it.”

To supplement his income as a caddie in the mid-90s, Larson took to dealing cocaine. When a shipment from Florida to Wisconsin was intercepted by authorities, Larson was arrested and charged severely for dealing across state lines. After serving nearly a decade in a federal penitentiary, Larson was released in 2005.

“The addition of Eric is all the more special, because it really allows people to see someone who went through a challenging time in life,” said Gay. “Second chances were so significant to him. Look at what so many at the PGA TOUR did. They visited with him and they stayed with him. That is reflective of what Operation New Hope is all about….second chances.”

Larson doesn’t diminish the impact friends and family made while he was incarcerated, but also found that, even with that support, things don’t automatically turn out great.

“Hard work and determination are key,” Larson said. “Mark Calcavecchia told me to do the right thing and he would assure me of a job when I got out. That prospect made me work even harder. To be here and share in the mission to give second chances is something I’m very proud of. I know I was given a second chance.”

Indeed. And, because of that second chance, since his release from prison 15 years ago, Larson has caddied for players in three Ryder Cups, a Presidents Cup, won tournaments with TOUR players and maintains a full-time job with one of those players in English today.

The process at Operation New Hope is that individuals come in after release from incarceration or within three years of a criminal charge. It is a year-long program, but people begin with a two-week career-development program. This includes everything from resume writing to computer skills and other ways in which people can experience success in a job.

“In those two weeks, individuals in the program meet and interact with a team designed to support that individual,” said Amanda Mahan, Director of Marketing and Communications. “Each person is assigned to a case manager, who helps with short- and long-term goals. This includes everything from getting a driver’s license in the short term to working towards restitution and repairing relationships with family members or even getting kids back.”

Operation New Hope also pairs each client with a job coach, who works with them to help find the right job for that client. Clients are also paired with a mental health counselor, who helps them with trauma or pain that may be remaining.