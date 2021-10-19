First Tee Game Changers give back during Sanderson Farms Championship

First Tee believes in the importance of building game changers and that giving back to the community is fundamental in the development.

Committed to empowering participants to develop life skills and learn through golf experiences, First Tee — Central Mississippi provides its participants numerous volunteer opportunities throughout the year that not only support the community but open the door to experiences in golf and beyond.

This past month, during the Sanderson Farms Championship, twelve First Tee – Central Mississippi participants spent time giving back as volunteers during the tournament. The participants served in a variety of roles from tablet operators, gallery ambassadors and spotters on hole 15.

One of those volunteers was 13-year-old Levi Crawford. Levi first discovered his passion for golf when he was three years old after his parents took him to play mini golf. After that experience, he kept asking his parents to take him to a “real golf course.” That opportunity came in 2016 when his parents enrolled him in the First Tee.

As a tournament volunteer for the last three years, Crawford said “it’s important to volunteer at this tournament because you learn about serving and service for others. And you can experience what it’s like to play on the PGA TOUR.”

During their time as tournament volunteers, First Tee participants get an up-close and personal look at some of the world’s best golfers and how they carry themselves on the course – whether it’s playing with confidence, using good judgment or digging deep when things get tough.

It’s also an opportunity to experience first-hand what it takes to run a professional sporting event and how a passion of the game can lead to a career in the golf industry, beyond playing professionally.

Many of the First Tee – Central Mississippi participants take pride in volunteering annually, like 12-year-old Evan White who has been volunteering for the last three years.

“It’s important to volunteer at the Sanderson Farm Championship because I’m helping to provide a great experience for not only the players but the viewers, as well,” said White.

Together, with the support of the Sanderson Farm Championship, First Tee – Central Mississippi is building game changers that will have a lasting impact on the community.