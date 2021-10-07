-
-
SUSTAINABILITY
Twenty-eight teens attending First Tee Innovators Forum in San Jose, California, Oct. 8-11
-
October 07, 2021
- October 07, 2021
-
SAN JOSE, Calif. – Twenty-eight participants from First Tee chapters across the country are attending the First Tee Innovators Forum Oct. 8–11 in San Jose, Calif. The forum will empower the First Tee teens to develop a meaningful service project in their communities focusing on raising awareness on issues surrounding education, health and sustainability.
During the Forum, the teens will participate in interactive workshops and small breakout sessions covering a variety of topics including education, sustainability, healthcare advocacy and programming. The participants will have the opportunity to learn from global industry leaders including representatives from First Tee’s Trustee, CapTech, as well as guests from companies including Tesla. The forum will empower the teens to be innovators and game changers in their respective communities, culminating with each of the teen participants developing a community service project that they will be encouraged to take back and implement in their local communities. At the end of the forum, a total of $32,000 will be awarded to eight attending participants to further their educational pursuits.
“Congratulations to our amazing participants on earning a spot in the First Tee Innovators Forum and thank you to First Tee trustee, Doug MacKenzie, for his leadership in developing and sponsoring this event.” said Greg McLaughlin, CEO of First Tee. “These outstanding young leaders remind us how bright the future is for them and in the communities they are determined to serve.”
The 28 teens attending the forum were selected based on academic achievement, community service, chapter involvement, leadership, essay responses and letters of recommendation.
First Tee is a youth development organization that teaches life skills and helps kids and teens build their strength of character through golf. The Innovators Forum is one of several national opportunities provided by First Tee Headquarters to encourage and motivate participants as they progress through the program and toward higher education opportunities.
To learn more about First Tee and the Innovators Forum, visit TheFirstTee.org.
-
-