Father-son volunteers go the extra mile

Andy Wood has been volunteering at PGA TOUR tournaments since 1992. His story of 20-plus years of service is not unlike so many of the passionate and dedicated TOUR volunteers that live in the communities where we play. But Andy goes the extra mile – literally.

Making the four-hour roundtrip commute back and forth each day from his hometown of Danielsville, Georgia, Wood has been a consistent leader among volunteers at the PGA TOUR’s playoff finale event, the TOUR Championship held at East Lake Country Club just outside of Atlanta, Georgia.

His captaincy on the hole No. 3 at the TOUR Championship for the last six years, and No. 12 the 14 years before that, has led him to come up with fun and creative ways to keep his volunteers excited and engaged.

“Our job is to keep mayhem away from the hole,” said Wood, “and while doing that, I love to mix things up and give volunteers different looks because it keeps everyone more engaged and alert. I actually write each hole position on a piece of paper and we draw for assignments.”

“Then we rotate (as we are able) to give everyone a fresh perspective every couple of pairings. I’ve noticed it really helps volunteers stay energized.”

Wood has been developing innovative ways to captain his hole and lead volunteers ever since he became a father of triplets (boy, boy, girl) back in 1998. He and his wife Carol would bring the triplets to golf tournaments to volunteer and enjoy family fun, with his one son Dewitt really taking to the sport and volunteerism.