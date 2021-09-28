Play Yellow welcomes Peter Malnati as Brand Ambassador

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Play Yellow , a program benefitting Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN Hospitals), announced today its newest brand ambassador Peter Malnati, winner on the PGA TOUR of the 2016 Sanderson Farms Championship. Peter and his family join Jack and Barbara Nicklaus and fellow TOUR professionals in support of Play Yellow and its mission to bring the entire golf world together to help the 10 million kids treated at local CMN Hospitals each year.

Peter explains, “My wife and I have had the wonderful opportunity to visit Children’s of Mississippi and interact with the patients many times. I’m thrilled to be able to support the hospital here, and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals more broadly as a Play Yellow ambassador. CMN Hospitals treat more than 10 million children each year, and the Play Yellow initiative supports every one of them. To be even a small part of such a powerful mission is a great honor for us.”

Since 2013, the Sanderson Farms Championship has raised more than $9.1 million that has gone towards the Children’s of Mississippi capital campaign. Last November, Children’s of Mississippi celebrated the grand opening of the Kathy and Joe Sanderson Tower (joining the existing Batson Tower), an expansion with top-of-the-line equipment that will help to treat more than 180,000 sick children each year.

The Sanderson Farms Championship raises money for Mississippi’s only children’s hospital, Children’s of Mississippi. Last year, the Championship raised $1.45 million – the most money raised in the history of the tournament.

“We are proud to have Peter Malnati and his family join Play Yellow,” says Chad Phillips, SVP, Play Yellow. “Peter will be a force for good for the golf community that supports Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. We are excited to have his passion and drive to change kids’ health to change the future.”

Launched in 2019 alongside Jack and Barbara Nicklaus and CMN Hospitals, Play Yellow strives to bring the entire golf world together and raise the critical funds needed by CMN Hospitals and the patients they serve. Like most nonprofits, children’s hospitals rely on donations. More kids need the specialized care that children’s hospitals provide than can afford it, creating a significant funding gap that donations help close allowing CMN Hospitals to put necessary dollars toward advancing and improving research, care, and treatments. Play Yellow brings golfers together for a good cause.

Play Yellow was inspired by a family friend of Jack and Barbara Nicklaus named Craig Smith who was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma as a young teenager. As Craig battled cancer, Jack and Barbara looked to support him and his family. One way was for Jack to wear a shirt in Craig’s favorite color, yellow, which Craig said brought Jack luck from week to week. Over the years, Jack could be seen wearing yellow on tournament Sundays and major championship Sundays. Who can forget Sunday of the 1986 Masters Tournament when Jack wore a yellow shirt to honor Craig and went on to win his record sixth Green Jacket? Years later, Play Yellow was born.

CMN Hospitals has raised more than $7 billion in unrestricted funds for 170 children’s hospitals across the United States and Canada. Changing kids’ health through children’s hospitals isn’t just about helping those in critical situations — it’s also about the research, preventative care, health and safety education that help build healthier communities. By improving medical treatments, equipment and facilities, children’s hospitals can not only address the most challenging health issues of our day, but also prevent and prepare for those to come. When we change kids’ health, we change the future — for all of us.

