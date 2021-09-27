VanDerLaan, Thompson make special stop at Give Kids the World Village for annual Black and White Gala

Midnight ice cream sundaes, purple dinosaurs, dance parties and professional golfers – an unusual combination that, on the surface, all seem unrelated.

But, through the magic of Give Kids the World Village, things like dinosaurs and golfers came together to play a small part in the larger-than-life Black and White Gala fundraising event held at the Village. Korn Ferry Tour players John VanDerLaan and Nick Thompson attended the event to support the Village mission and experience the magic within the gates.

“Everything here is built with kids in mind. They’ve thought of every detail to accommodate families going through such a challenging time, from ADA accessible villas and attractions on property, to themed holiday parties each night,” said Thompson. “It’s humbling to see and experience.”

Rated Four Stars by Charity Navigator, Give Kids The World Village is an 89-acre, whimsical nonprofit resort in Kissimmee, Florida, that provides week-long, cost-free wish vacations to critically ill children and their families from around the world.

Usually hosted at a conference center or hotel ballroom, this year’s 32nd annual Black and White Gala was held on Village property for the first time, encouraging guests to explore the grounds and engage in child-like wonder. Enchanting games and entertainment included themed party zones, attractions, fireworks from a pirate ship and Broadway musical performances.

The Village also has a 7-hole mini-golf course, Marc’s Dino Putt, complete with prehistoric surprises around every corner. VanDerLaan and Thompson donated their time during the Gala by starring in a “Putt with a Pro” activation. Guests could donate to the Village for the opportunity to test their putting skills against the professional golfers by playing the two signature holes on course and receiving an autographed golf ball.

One guest who stopped by Marc’s Dino Putt to compete against VanDerLaan had a leg up on the competition – he had played the course several times before.

Brody was visiting the Village during Gala weekend for the first time since his wish trip in March 2020. Shortly after birth, Brody was diagnosed with Craniosyostis and Ehelers Danlos Syndrome and has undergone 17 surgeries to combat challenges with seizures and migraines associated with his diagnosis.